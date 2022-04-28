IMG_8248.jpg

William Scharenbrochicus II, Camila Alcantara Perez, Claire Haack and Grant Ehle present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.

 Photos by Patti Richardson

To celebrate Earth Day, Badger Ridge Middle School launched its first Alternative Energy Fair.

The fair was created by eighth grade science teacher Melissa Winters as a way to help students learn about a specific kind of alternative energy. After selecting a type to study, the students then had the opportunity to present what they learned to their families, peers and local elementary students in many creative ways.

