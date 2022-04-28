To celebrate Earth Day, Badger Ridge Middle School launched its first Alternative Energy Fair.
The fair was created by eighth grade science teacher Melissa Winters as a way to help students learn about a specific kind of alternative energy. After selecting a type to study, the students then had the opportunity to present what they learned to their families, peers and local elementary students in many creative ways.
Daisy Lee and Kimora Twumasi present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Eli Dart, Sawyer Martin, Ben Yoss and Cayden Jones present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Azucena Munguia Vazquez, Aleida Patricia Orozco, Emily Lorenzo Ponce, Hadasa Rios Aguirre and Ashly Shortreed present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Max Rammer and Jacob Bly present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
William Scharenbrochicus II, Camila Alcantara Perez, Claire Haack and Grant Ehle present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Maren Wieme, Emma Larson and Estefany Longoria Balderas present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Morty Arnol and teacher Rebeca Alvarez present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
Jacqueline Cadena-Aguila, Lizbeth Ocotl-Xelhua and Ada Natalia Bustamante Nepamuceno present their topic at the Badger Ridge Middle School Alternative Energy Fair.
