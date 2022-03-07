PAOLI — Saturday, March 5, marked the return of the annual Paoli Winter Games at Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Residents from Verona, Oregon, Madison and even Massachusetts turned out to try their hand at a variety of winter games including throwing empty keg barrels the longest distance, tossing and catching a brat perfectly in a bun and traveling the farthest without spilling a stein of beer.
The event also included a soup contest with proceeds going to Paul’s Party, a nonprofit that honors the life of the late Paul Natzke by helping purchase the cost of recreational equipment for children who need accommodations because of the need for mobility aids like wheelchairs.
1 of 18
Verona resident Julie Kuprianczyk muscles through her first throw in the Paoli Winter Games beer keg throwing contest. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room on Saturday, March 5.
A competitor starts to worry as she attempts to keep her stein of beer level without spilling a drop for three minutes during Saturday’s Winter Games in Paoli. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Hazel Ruppenthal, of Oregon, prepares a bowl of tomato bisque with four-cheese tortellini during the Paoli Winter Games on Saturday, March 5.The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room in Paoli.
Michelle Olson pours her zuppa combination of Italian sausage, bacon, and potatoes during Saturday’s soup competition at the Paoli Winter Games. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Verona resident Jacob Manzelmann attempts to catch a line drive of a brat sent by Stewart Masson (not shown) on Saturday, March 5. The brat toss was one of several events in the Paoli Winter Games sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Paul Frisch, from Madison, prepares to catch a flying brat during the Winter Games in Paoli on Saturday, March 5. The brat toss was one of several events sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Paul Frisch (Madison) proudly shows off his perfectly caught brat during Saturday’s Winter Games event in Paoli. The brat toss was one of several events sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Verona resident Julie Kuprianczyk smiles with glee as her husband Craig bows his head in defeat during the beer stein holding contest on Saturday, March 5. The competition was part of the Paoli Winter Games event sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Verona resident Julie Kuprianczyk muscles through her first throw in the Paoli Winter Games beer keg throwing contest. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room on Saturday, March 5.
Eddie Brognano
Carly Major (right), from Madison, looks on as Middleton resident Kristi Cook Middleton attempts to drive a nail at the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room’s Winter Games on Saturday, March 5.
Eddie Brognano
The Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room in Paoli sponsored a Winter Games event on Saturday, March 5. Here, one competitor lines up his hammer before attempting a strike in the nail spike contest.
Eddie Brognano
Two competitors from Monroe attempt to outlast each other in the beer stein hold during the Paoli Winter Games on Saturday, March 5. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
A competitor starts to worry as she attempts to keep her stein of beer level without spilling a drop for three minutes during Saturday’s Winter Games in Paoli. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Liz Szatkowski from Minneapolis attended the Paoli Winter Games with friends from Madison on Saturday, March 5. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
The soup competition at the Paoli Winter Games was a perfect way to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room in Paoli.
Eddie Brognano
Hazel Ruppenthal, of Oregon, prepares a bowl of tomato bisque with four-cheese tortellini during the Paoli Winter Games on Saturday, March 5.The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room in Paoli.
Eddie Brognano
Conor Rooney enjoyed several bowls of soup while visiting from Massachusetts on Saturday, March 5.The soup competition at the Paoli Winter Games was a perfect way to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon.
Eddie Brognano
Michelle Olson pours her zuppa combination of Italian sausage, bacon, and potatoes during Saturday’s soup competition at the Paoli Winter Games. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Matt Saia (Madison) grins after finishing another bowl of homemade soup at Saturday’s Winter Games event in Paoli. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Caroline Harrison (Madison) lobs a brat for her partner Aini Xu (not shown) to catch during the brat toss competition in the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room’s Winter Games event on Saturday.
Eddie Brognano
Verona resident Jacob Manzelmann attempts to catch a line drive of a brat sent by Stewart Masson (not shown) on Saturday, March 5. The brat toss was one of several events in the Paoli Winter Games sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Paul Frisch, from Madison, prepares to catch a flying brat during the Winter Games in Paoli on Saturday, March 5. The brat toss was one of several events sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Paul Frisch (Madison) proudly shows off his perfectly caught brat during Saturday’s Winter Games event in Paoli. The brat toss was one of several events sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Madison resident Nick Burns prepares to toss a keg barrel during the Paoli Winter Games on Saturday, March 5. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Madison resident Nick Burns delivers an impressive performance in the beer keg toss during Saturday’s Winter Games in Paoli. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.
Eddie Brognano
Verona resident Julie Kuprianczyk smiles with glee as her husband Craig bows his head in defeat during the beer stein holding contest on Saturday, March 5. The competition was part of the Paoli Winter Games event sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.