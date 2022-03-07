ESB Winter Games-17.jpg

Madison resident Nick Burns delivers an impressive performance in the beer keg toss during Saturday’s Winter Games in Paoli. The event was sponsored by the Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.

 Eddie Brognano

PAOLI — Saturday, March 5, marked the return of the annual Paoli Winter Games at Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room.

Residents from Verona, Oregon, Madison and even Massachusetts turned out to try their hand at a variety of winter games including throwing empty keg barrels the longest distance, tossing and catching a brat perfectly in a bun and traveling the farthest without spilling a stein of beer.

The event also included a soup contest with proceeds going to Paul’s Party, a nonprofit that honors the life of the late Paul Natzke by helping purchase the cost of recreational equipment for children who need accommodations because of the need for mobility aids like wheelchairs.

Paoli Winter Games 2022

1 of 18

Tags

Recommended for you