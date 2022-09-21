For the first time in two and a half years, hungry community members gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for a community meal.
After going to drive-through only during the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN opened its doors again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the new Kasieta Center. Beginning next month, the in-person meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month (Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17). The meals are free and no reservations are required.
Inside food shopping at the pantry also resumed earlier this month for the first time since March of 2020. The food pantry will now offer both inside shopping and curbside distribution to help meet the preferences of all its guests.
In addition, the food pantry hours have changed and include new hours on Wednesday evenings. The new hours are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays will be inside shopping, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays will be curbside distribution, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays will be inside shopping, 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays will be curbside distribution, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays will be inside shopping.