Crews from a dozen area fire departments practiced various trainings over six nights in donated apartment buildings in Verona, culminating in a live burn on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which Fitchburg Fire Department participated in.
A senior associate production specialist working in a lab at MilliporeSigma. Employees are required to wear a full-body suit including a hood with its own air supply to ensure their safety, and product purity.
Birthday cake anyone? Verona celebrated its 175th anniversary at Hometown Junction Park in June, which was met with plenty of cake.
Photo by Neal Patten
Photo by Neal Patten
Photo by Neal Patten
The Verona police department leads Sunday's Hometown Days as it kicks off on Paoli Drive.
Photo by Eddie Brognano
The Verona Lions Club brought this friendly but suspicious looking pup to march along with them during Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
Photo by Eddie Brognano
Using special underwater paper, students at New Century School mapped out a mock shipwreck site in the school’s pool during a unique lesson built around video game playtesting.
Photo submitted
Polar Express Trolley Ride driver David Dill welcomed riders of all ages as a familiar-looking face when the trolley arrived at Hometown Junction Park on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Photo by Tim Erickson
On Sept. 17, the Verona Area Community Theater unveiled its new building name, named after one of the organization’s founding members, Dee Baldock.
Photo provided by Verona Area Historical Society
Throughout 2022, several multi-family housing units were constructed around Verona, as documented in this year’s Verona Press Edition from October.
Photo by Tara Jones
At the Verona Fire Department’s 100th anniversary celebration, Fire Chief Dan Machotka takes a friendly dip in the dunk tank at Saturday’s centennial celebration.