Last week, the Polar Express made its first-ever stop in Verona.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Polar Express Trolley arrived to Hometown Junction Park to take families to the North Pole, conveniently located at Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon.
This marked the first time the trolley has come through Verona, and according to Le Jordan, Executive Director for the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, admission sold out in just five hours after being announced. The Chamber hopes to expand the event to span two or three days next year so more can enjoy a trip to the North Pole, Jordan said.
The event, which was one of the many highlights of this year’s expanded Hometown Holidays festivities, also included caroling, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and local vendors.
See photos from the evening here: