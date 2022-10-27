On Saturday, Oct. 22, community members flocked to Riley’s Tavern not only to meet the ‘Mullet Boy,’ but to also do some good.
Riley’s Tavern, located just off the Military Ridge State Trail between Verona and Mount Horeb, hosted the ‘Mullets on the Yard’ fundraising event. For each mullet-style haircut someone received, Busch Light donated $50 to Locks of Love, an organization that helps children suffering from long-term hair loss.
The trendy do-gooders were also lucky enough to be joined by ‘Mullet Boy’ himself, Emmitt Bailey, who was the winner of the 2020 USA Mullet Championship Kids Division, and stylists from Julia Grace Salon to ensure their new cuts were top-notch.
See photos from Saturday's event here:
Emmitt "Mullet Kid" was the special guest for Riley Tavern's "Mullets on the Yard" event held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The "Mullets in the Yard" event at Riley's Tavern on Saturday, Oct. 22, was well attended with those eager to get their cuts, those wanting to meet the "Mullet Kid" and those just wanting to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather that day.
Boden Balousek, right, of Mount Horeb, was one of the youngest to sign up for the mullet-style cut from Julia Grace Salon.
For every mullet cut, Busch Light donated $50 to Locks of Love, which benefits children suffering from long-term hair loss. The fundraising event also featured plenty of other games and entertainment.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Riley's Tavern, located between Verona and Mount Horeb, hosted its "Mullet on the Yard" event to raise money for Locks for Love.
Brothers Austin (far left) and Boden (far right) Balousek, both of Mount Horeb, get their new mullet-style haircuts.
Austin Balousek, 16 of Mount Horeb, gets a mullet-style haircut from Julia Grace Salon stylist Laura Smith on the Saturday, Oct. 22, event ‘Mullets on the Yard’ held at Riley’s Tavern.
Boden Balousek poses with his stylist from Julia Grace Salon with his fresh cut.
Emmitt "Mullet Kid" Bailey was joined by his mom for an interview with a local TV station.
Julia Grace Salon, based out of Madison, was on hand to make sure all cuts at the "Mullets on the Yard" fundraising event were top-notch.
Saturday's event featured a steady flow of traffic waiting for their turn to get their mullet-style haircut.