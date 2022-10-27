Mullet cover

Emmitt "Mullet Kid" was the special guest for Riley Tavern's "Mullets on the Yard" event held on Saturday, Oct. 22.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, community members flocked to Riley’s Tavern not only to meet the ‘Mullet Boy,’ but to also do some good.

Riley’s Tavern, located just off the Military Ridge State Trail between Verona and Mount Horeb, hosted the ‘Mullets on the Yard’ fundraising event. For each mullet-style haircut someone received, Busch Light donated $50 to Locks of Love, an organization that helps children suffering from long-term hair loss.

The trendy do-gooders were also lucky enough to be joined by ‘Mullet Boy’ himself, Emmitt Bailey, who was the winner of the 2020 USA Mullet Championship Kids Division, and stylists from Julia Grace Salon to ensure their new cuts were top-notch.

See photos from Saturday's event here:

Mullets on the Yard - Oct. 22, 2022

1 of 13

Tags

Recommended for you