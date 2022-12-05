Santa Claus and WISC-TV Chief Meteorologist Gary Gannalte were on hand once again this year to kick off the holiday season in Verona. This year’s tree lighting in Central Park was held on Friday, Dec. 2, and marked just the second day of an entire 12-day Hometown Holidays schedule.
Santa and his reindeer will be returning to Verona again this weekend with a lunch break at Sugar River Pizza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and the annual Reindeer Live event from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Learn more about the full slate of events during the 12 Days of Hometown Holidays here.