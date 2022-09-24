On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Verona Area Community Theater honored one of its founding members in a grand way.
Though the community theater building opened several years ago, VACT held a dedication ceremony to unveil the building’s new name – the Dee Baldock Performing Arts Center – honoring Baldock, who helped form the program in 1992. Also unveiled was the name for the theater inside – the Terry and Alyssa Dvorak Theater.
The dedication ceremonies were all part of the organization’s 30th anniversary celebration and annual meeting celebrating all things VACT.
The anniversary event also included the screening of “Stage Presents,” a documentary about the VACT Youth Theater Program, a cocktail party and social hour, as well as the VACT’s annual meeting, which included a 2022-2023 season preview.
See photos from the event here: