On Friday, Feb. 3, the Verona Area School District’s Chinese Department celebrated the new year of the Rabbit with its Spring Festival, a K-12 Chinese program showcase.
The Spring Festival is an annual event held in China and Chinese communities worldwide, dating back to the beginning of the Han Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago. To celebrate, the Verona Area Mandarin program showcased performances including a dragon dance, lion dance, fan dance, Chinese dance and a variety of songs and soloists.
The Spring Festival is meant to see off the old year while greeting the new, according to the program, with a heavy emphasis on family reunions. The color red is often worn as it is believed to drive away the Nian (year) spirit and bring good fortune for the year ahead.
The rabbit is a kind, energetic, and resilient animal that represents patience and treating others with respect. The Year of Rabbit symbolizes longevity, positivity, deftness, cleverness, cautiousness, and self-protection.
Close
Usher, singer and dancer Mahkona Wilson welcomes parents and guests.
Usher, singer and dancer Maddie Beuthien welcomes parents and guests.
Usher, singer and dancer Elin Shippar welcomes parents and guests.
Guests of all ages formed in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center for the celebration.
Happy New Year song by VAIS Kindergarten and 1st grade students.
Adam Zingsheim, Director of Elementary Education at Verona Area School Districts, presents introductory remarks.
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Lion Dance drummers from Verona International School
Lion Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Lion Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Flower Blooming in the Spring song performed by VAIS 2nd and 3rd grade students
C-Pop Dance presented by Badger Ridge Middle School 6th grade students
C-Pop Dance presented by Badger Ridge Middle School 6th grade students
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Verona High School Mandarin program group
Guzheng soloist Ava Bogen from Verona High School
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Happy New Year song presented by Verona International School Kindergarten and 1st grade students
Ancient Chinese dance by Karma Kennedy of Verona High School
Dance Monkey dance performed by 4th grade VAIS students
Guzheng soloist Ava Bogen from Verona High School
Ghost Love dance by VAIS 5th grade students
Ghost Love dance by VAIS 5th grade students
Qin Tian, Badger Ridge Middle School Mandarin teacher with 6th, 7th and 8th grade students from the BRMS Mandarin program
Usher, singer and dancer Mahkona Wilson welcomes parents and guests.
Usher, singer and dancer Maddie Beuthien welcomes parents and guests.
Usher, singer and dancer Elin Shippar welcomes parents and guests.
Guests of all ages formed in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center for the celebration.
Happy New Year song by VAIS Kindergarten and 1st grade students.
Adam Zingsheim, Director of Elementary Education at Verona Area School Districts, presents introductory remarks.
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Lion Dance drummers from Verona International School
Lion Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Lion Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Flower Blooming in the Spring song performed by VAIS 2nd and 3rd grade students
C-Pop Dance presented by Badger Ridge Middle School 6th grade students
C-Pop Dance presented by Badger Ridge Middle School 6th grade students
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Fan Dance presented by 4th and 5th grade students from Verona Area International School
Verona High School Mandarin program group
Guzheng soloist Ava Bogen from Verona High School
Dragon Dance presented by Verona International School 4th and 5th grade students
Happy New Year song presented by Verona International School Kindergarten and 1st grade students
Ancient Chinese dance by Karma Kennedy of Verona High School
Dance Monkey dance performed by 4th grade VAIS students
Guzheng soloist Ava Bogen from Verona High School
Ghost Love dance by VAIS 5th grade students
Ghost Love dance by VAIS 5th grade students
Qin Tian, Badger Ridge Middle School Mandarin teacher with 6th, 7th and 8th grade students from the BRMS Mandarin program