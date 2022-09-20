20220917timerickson-_DSF7622.jpg

Verona Fire Chief Dan Machotka takes a friendly dip in the dunk tank at Saturday’s centennial celebration.

The Verona Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary with a community-wide event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hometown USA Festival Park.

The day’s events included a 5K walk/run, a car show, cornhole tournament, firefighter challenge and more. Centennial themed stickers, coins and can koozies were also available for a donation.

See photos from Saturday's centennial celebration here:

Verona Fire Department Centennial Celebration | Sept. 17, 2022

