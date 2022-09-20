The Verona Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary with a community-wide event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hometown USA Festival Park.
The day’s events included a 5K walk/run, a car show, cornhole tournament, firefighter challenge and more. Centennial themed stickers, coins and can koozies were also available for a donation.
See photos from Saturday's centennial celebration here:
Some members of the car show decked their rides out in red, white and blue.
Verona Fire Department Lieutenant Alex Miller tests his luck in the dunk tank at Saturday’s anniversary celebration.
At the celebration, Verona Fire Department opened its engine doors to give the community an inside look at their operations.
The community had plenty of events to get involved in including a regular cornhole tournament and a backyard division tournament for more novice players.
Saturday’s 100th Anniversary celebration brought together the new and the old – new, top-of-the-line firefighting technology along with plenty of old cars on display at the day’s car show.
Verona Fire Chief Dan Machotka takes a friendly dip in the dunk tank at Saturday’s centennial celebration.
