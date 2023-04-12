Drug Take-Back

The police department asks that individuals empty all pills into a clear plastic bag, such as Ziploc, prior to the event.

 Photo submitted

The Verona Police Department is providing an opportunity for the public to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs safely and conveniently. 

On Saturday, April 22, the police department, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DO) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host a ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back’ event in Verona, according to a police department news release. Signs will be available for people to follow leading to the event location at 111 Lincoln Street. 

The event’s focus surrounds safely disposing of potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances and preventing such substances from going into the water supply, according to the release. In addition to providing a safe, responsible and convenient means of prescription drug disposal, the event will also educate the general public on the abuse potential of such medications. 

Unused or expired medicine should never get flushed or poured down the drain, as water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all the medications, according to the release. Due to this, trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world. 

The department asks individuals to empty all pills into a clear plastic bag prior to the event to help with ease of disposal. Prescription liquids and creams must be in the original packing material. 

As an anonymous Prescription Drug Take-Back program, all efforts will be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medicine. No questions or requests for identification will be asked, the release states.

Another Verona prescription drug disposal event will take place in October.

Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com

