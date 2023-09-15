The Verona Police Department arrested a boy following a reported sexual assault incident at Verona Area High School (VAHS) on Thursday, Sept. 14.
According to a department news release, police received a complaint from school officials at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday regarding an incident that occurred within a single-stall bathroom at the high school.
“After a thorough investigation, the Verona Police Department arrested a juvenile male for 1st degree sexual assault and he was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center,” chief David Dresser said.
There will not be additional law enforcement presence at VAHS today as this was an isolated incident between two students, the release states.
The Verona Area School District did not comment beyond the Verona Police Department news release.