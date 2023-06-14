The Verona Police Department has seen a drastic increase of unintentional 911 calls this year, according to a department media release.
During the first nine days of June alone, officers were dispatched to 76 accidental calls, the release states.
From Jan. 1 until June 9, the department has seen 555 misdials compared to 249 within the same timeframe last year.
Many of the accidental calls tend to come from Android phones, according to the release. This could be due to a recent system update which automatically enabled the Emergency SOS feature, even for those who previously had it disabled.
“If you do accidentally call 911 or activate your phone’s emergency calling feature, please remain on the line and communicate the mistake to the 911 call taker,” the release states.