Does a night in nature at Verona’s Festival Park with the sounds of a symphony orchestra sound appealing? Then the Verona Area Community Orchestra (VACO) has you covered.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, VACO will present “Pops in the Park” – a free family-friendly concert for the community at Festival Park. Featured music will include Isaac Hayes’ Theme from “Shaft,” video games live, a medley of tunes about New York City, Sousa Stars and Stripes and more.
In the case of bad weather, the concert will take place during the same time at Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St.
“Bring your dinner or snack and something to drink,” a VACO email states. “See you there!”
For more information about VACO, visit facebook.com/veronaareaco/ or email vacoverona@gmail.com.