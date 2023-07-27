2023 Epic Grant Awards

A representative from Epic Systems presented the 2023 Epic Grant Awards during the Monday council meeting, with City Administrator Aulik receiving the checks.

The recipients are:

Badger Prairie Needs Network ($50,000) – Purchase of food, including culturally relevant and familiar food for distribution.

Fitch-Rona EMS ($25,000) – Purchase four ultrasound units and training

Verona Fire Department ($37,725) – Purchase two car fire blankets and Rosenbauer BEST

Verona Senior Center ($60,000) – Transport van

Verona Police Department ($31,501.05) – Partner with Lexipol to provide mandatory, critical and regular policies plus first year updates

Parks and Urban Forestry ($10,225) – Purchase AEDs for four parks and 75 ice skates

Recreation Department ($5,000) – Recreation scholarship for low-income families

Verona Public Library ($5,000) – Lactation pod

“Thank you to Epic for being such a good community partner and using its size to contribute and make Verona a better place,” Mayor Luke Diaz said.