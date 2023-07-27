On Monday, July 24, the Verona Common Council approved an addendum to an agreement that shifts the timeline to construct public improvements on Whalen Road until the property north of the street is developed.
The agreement – established in Sept. 2022 – works to extend Ambition Street and complete required improvements to Whalen Rd. The Ambition St. extension has been completed, so work has begun on Whalen Rd.
Both staff and the developer agree that a portion of improvements, including signals and full urbanization, are not necessary at this time. As a result, work will not take place on these improvements until the property north of Whalen Rd. is complete. The timeline for construction is currently open.
Additionally, the addendum provides a 50/50 cost share of $11,500 to each party for stormwater improvements as city-owned property will benefit from such improvements.
District 4 Alder Beth Tucker Long noted that it is hard to see traffic coming from Old PB at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Whalen Rd over the hill.
“I’m not sure I’m super happy to hear that it’s indefinitely postponed – is there anything we can do in the meantime?” she asked.
City Engineer Carla Fischer said there has been discussion around this topic, specifically with the sight distance issue over the hill. While a signal will help with this issue, Fischer is going to consult with city staff to figure out more mitigation measures for motorist safety.
Council notes
During the Administrator’s Report, City Administrator Jamie Aulik said staff is continuing to work through the 2024 budget by collecting and compiling items from department directors.
“I told the Finance Committee that the next meeting here coming up in August, we’ll have a compiled report,” he said. “(We’ll) lead them through the budget request for 2024 and we’ll start working on those next month.”
City Engineer Fischer provided an update on the North Nine Mound sidewalk addition, which involves placing a new sidewalk along the west side of N. Nine Mound Road from Mark Drive to W. Verona Avenue. City staff are currently finalizing easement acquisition and construction is anticipated to begin during late summer.
District 2 Alder Mara Helmke asked whether the construction would be complete by football season.
“It just depends on – with property acquisition, there’s multiple parties involved – so it kinda depends on how that piece goes,” Fischer said. “I would expect there’s a chance that that acquisition could happen in the next couple weeks, otherwise we might get pushed past that date.”
Lastly, the council approved a development agreement for Ardent Glen. Located north of County Hwy PD and west of Shady Oak Lane, phase one of construction includes 30 lots and four outlots. District 3 Alder Kate Cronin voted against the agreement.
The agreement anticipates that construction for public improvements will commence on July 31 and be completed by Dec. 1. It also includes a provision to allow for recapturing costs associated with the construction of a water main along Hwy PD, along with a future water main to the south. The recapture provision sunsets after 10 years.