Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz has defeated conservative Daniel Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election – the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
With nearly 97% of votes counted, Protasiewicz currently has 55.5% (1,021,404) and Kelly has 44.5% (818,300) of votes, according to NBC News.
The election of a new justice held high stakes in Wisconsin, drawing attention nationwide with the fate of key topics, such as abortion access and legislative redistricting, on the ballot. The elections commission reported nearly 435,000 absentee ballots before voting began on Tuesday, according to WSJ.
Protasiewicz will succeed conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, marking the first time in 15 years that the court holds a 4-3 liberal majority.