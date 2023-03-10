After three years of emergency operations, Public Health Madison & Dane County will close the doors to its community COVID testing clinic on April 14.
The closure coincides with the expiration of the federal emergency declaration on May 11, and the end of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Community Testing Support Program.
“Since May 11, 2020, we have provided more than half a million COVID tests at no cost to our community,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This tremendous effort was made possible thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners including Dane County Human Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Alliant Energy Center, Dane County and Madison Public Libraries, and many more.”
At-home rapid tests will continue to be available through the Say Yes COVID Tests program until the end of May. Families can place one order per month, per household. Ten tests are included in each order.
“We understand that testing is still vital for monitoring COVID and protecting public health,” said Colton Ritchie, COVID testing supervisor. “Tests will continue to be available through the mail as well as through community testing partners and through healthcare providers. The best way to find the latest options is on our website,” he continued.
Tests can also be purchased in stores, pharmacies, and online. Insurance companies, Medicaid (BadgerCare), and Medicare are required to reimburse up to eight tests per month, per member.
The end of the federal emergency declaration will also lead to changes to COVID vaccination and contact tracing efforts at Public Health. More information will follow in the coming weeks.
For the latest information and updates, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.