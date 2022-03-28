Verona police officers arrested a Beloit man on Friday, March 25 for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – 11th offense, following a crash at the intersection of County M and Liberty Drive.
According to a Verona Police Department news release, Shane A. Clark, 48, of Beloit was booked into the Dane County Jail and also cited for inattentive driving and failure to install ignition interlock device.
At around 3:39 p.m. Verona officers were dispatched to the intersection of County M at Liberty Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash with road blockage. Officers determined Clark had rear-ended a vehicle which had been stopped at a red traffic signal, and he was subsequently arrested. A witness also reported having seen Clark operating in an erratic and reckless manner just prior to the crash.