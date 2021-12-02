The Badger State has a top national rating, but not one to be coveted.
With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again and yet another variant appearing around the world, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is urging people to get vaccinated or sign up for a COVID-19 booster if they already have been.
According to a Nov. 30 Dane County news release,he said the Delta variant continues to drive up case counts and hospitalizations in Dane County and across the state, with Wisconsin having the 4th highest per capita rate of COVID of any state in the U.S.
Parisi said COVID hospitalizations are the highest they've been in Wisconsin in almost a year, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, with no vacant intensive care unit hospital beds remaining in some parts of the state.
"We are all tired of the ups and downs of COVID, but the trends emerging in recent weeks make it clear we have more work to do and must continue to practice vigilance,” he said. "Vaccines, masks, and space are our best tools at fighting the spread of infection and together offer us the best chance of staying well for the holidays.”
With COVID boosters now approved for adults and numbers of cases on the rise, Parisi asked people to “please schedule your third shot today and please don't delay.”
"Our health care workers are bracing for another difficult winter after a relentless 20 months of COVID response,” he said. “Keeping up with our boosters as they emerge, wearing masks, and minimizing risks are steps we can all take to ease the long-term burdens this virus is placing on all of us.”
People can schedule booster shots through the Department of Public Health Madison & Dane County website or contact their doctor's office or pharmacy.