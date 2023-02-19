The driver of a vehicle was seriously injured during an early morning rollover in the Town of Springdale.
According to a Feb. 19 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, at 2:44 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred near the intersection of County G and Kelly Hill Road.
The 25-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported by Med-Flight helicopter to UW Hospital with serious life threatening injuries. According to the news release, it appears alcohol was a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.