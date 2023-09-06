IRONMAN Wisconsin set to roll through Verona Sunday

Get ready, Verona.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, the bike portion of IRONMAN Wisconsin will come through Verona. Riders will enter Verona around 8 a.m. and continue to be in the city until approximately 5:30 p.m.
This will cause travel delays on roads open to racers and vehicles. Some roads will be completely shut down for vehicle traffic. Major intersections will be staffed by Verona officers, while smaller intersections will not.
Please yield to bicycles in the race and share the road kindly. In some areas, cones will serve to differentiate between vehicle travel and bike lanes.
Please be patient and plan to use alternate routes to avoid the bike course. There will be an increase in traffic due to race observers, and other unrelated events occurring at various locations throughout Verona that day.