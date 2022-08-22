Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding – going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone – on Cross Country Road and Enterprise Drive in the City of Verona.
Boggs appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, according to the Aug. 15 news release.
He was arrested on a tentative felony OWI charge and booked into the Dane County Jail.