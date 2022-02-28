A former Glacier Edge Elementary School custodian who drunkenly stabbed his teenage daughter to death while she was bathing in July 2020 will spend his entire life incarcerated after a judge deemed him ineligible for future parole.
In a Thursday, Feb. 24, hearing, Dane County Circuit Court judge Nicholas McNamara ordered Travis Christianson, 46, to life in person with no option for parole or extended supervision. In September, Christianson pleaded guilty to two felony charges, first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of his then-13 year old daughter Addrianna, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing of his then-wife.
Christianson had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.
McNamara told Christianson during the hearing that what he had done to his teenage daughter, in stabbing her 66 times and slashing her an additional 11, was what prompted him to decide that Christianson should never be eligible for release, according to a story from the Wisconsin State Journal.
“I think anything less than a full life sentence just doesn’t balance with what you’ve done,” McNamara said.
Christianson’s lawyer, Jessa Nicholson Goetz, had asked McNamara to consider making him eligible for release after 20 years, saying that no one could know what kind of person Christianson would be after two decades of being incarcerated, the State Journal story states. But McNamara instead said that keeping Christianson permanently incarcerated might bring a degree of peace to Addrianna’s mother and other surviving family and prevent them from going to future hearings to argue against any potential release, the State Journal story states.
Under state law, people found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide receive an automatic life sentence, but are eligible to ask for release through parole or extended supervision after 20 years.
Christianson, then 44, was arrested at his home on the 3000 block of Dorchester Way in July 2020 after he stabbed his wife Dawn three times on her left arm and hand and stabbed and slashed Addrianna 77 times in the short period when Dawn left the home to buy more beer for him to prevent him from driving drunk, according to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County court.
Following his arrest, Travis was charged with first degree intentional homicide for the murder of Addrianna and attempted first degree intentional homicide for stabbing Dawn.
While responding to a 911 call, officers found Addrianna lying face-down in the bathtub of a second-floor bathroom, completely submerged in water and blood, the complaint reads. As officers removed her, they noticed several stab wounds around her body, including deep cuts in her upper chest and neck, and other wounds on her arms.
Officers attempted to seal the wounds prior to paramedics’ arrival. A trained forensic medical professional declared her death to be a homicide based on sharp force injuries to her head, neck, torso and extremities, the complaint states.
In a pre-sentence report to the state Department of Corrections, Travis said he was too drunk at the time to remember murdering Addrianna.
At the time of her death, Addrianna was a Savanna Oaks Middle School student. Following her murder, Addrianna’s classmates raised nearly $3,500 to create a cookbook in her memory, to honor her love for baking, according to a Classmunity fundraising page.