Anyone who’s dropped off kids at the new Badger Ridge Middle School campus knows what a pain the traffic can be.
Some people apparently have found alternate ways around the traffic, using a nearby street as a dropoff point and creating what the Verona Area School District is calling a traffic hazard.
The City of Verona is attempting to put an end to that problem by expanding the no-parking, no-standing hours on Westlawn Circle as early as 7 a.m.
Previously, the street had a no-parking rule from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., consistent with high school operating hours. But this year, Badger Ridge starts earlier than it had been, at 8:05 a.m., as does Core Knowledge Charter School.
The new rule will restrict such activity from 7-9 a.m. and from 2-4 p.m.
“This was a request of the VASD to assist with the hazardous situation that is occurring when people are circumventing VASD recommendations and using Westlawn Circle for dropping off and picking up children from Badger Ridge Middle School, Core Knowledge Charter School and Verona Area International School,” the administrator’s memo reads. “This revision is consistent with many other adjacent streets.”