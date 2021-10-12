Passerby seriously injured in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday morning

A driver suffered minor injuries and a bystander sustained possibly life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday morning on State Hwy. 69 in the Town of Montrose.
According to an Oct. 12 Dane County Sheriff’s Department news release, deputies, along with Fitch-Rona and Belleville EMS personnel, responded at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, to a vehicle that struck a power pole.
The driver, David L. Petershein, 23 of Viroqua, was headed south on the highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a power pole. A passing driver stopped to help and was outside her vehicle when a semi truck hit a guide wire from the struck power pole, causing the pole to snap and strike her.
Both people were transported to local hospitals by EMS. According to the news release, Petershein sustained minor injuries, while the woman struck by the pole, sustained serious and possibly life threatening injuries..
State Hwy. 69 south of Paoli is expected to be closed in both directions until at least 2 p.m. while law enforcement investigates the site.