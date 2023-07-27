Stay cool, hydrated, connected during hot weather

Temperatures are predicted to climb this week with heat indices approaching 100°. The National Weather Service has not yet issued a Heat Advisory; however, it is still important to remember ways to stay safe in the heat.
Extremely high temperatures coupled with high humidity can make you sick and cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. People most at risk from getting sick from the heat are people 65 years old or older, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing, and people with a chronic medical condition.
To stay safe during extreme heat, follow these tips:
Stay cool
· Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.
· Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight. Keep in mind midday is usually the hottest part of the day.
· Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. The loose clothing allows air to pass along the skin and exit. This speeds up the evaporation and cooling process.
· Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.
Stay hydrated
· Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
· Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
· Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.
Stay connected
· Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
· Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person, or do a video call.
Stay aware about your own situation as well as what’s going on around you. If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated, or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink small sips of water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
If you see a parked car with a child left alone, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car. If you see a pet left alone, also call 9-1-1 and do not leave until help arrives.