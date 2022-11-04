Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Madison Police, and police departments from Madison, Monona, Fitchburg, Maple Bluff, DeForest, Middleton, Sun Prairie, McFarland and Verona. The group was involved in several traffic stops which resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Madison, three arrests, two recovered firearms, and the recovery of a significant amount of controlled substances.
According to the news release, Charles R. Moore, 21, Robert A. Goldsberry, 26 and Maurice R. Jenkins, 24 were arrested, with charges pending continuing investigations by several agencies.
Over the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area. Area agencies remind people to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles, and remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from your vehicle at all times.
Also, people are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended, as stolen vehicles have been used during crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents.