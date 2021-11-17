A Verona Area High School student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to the campus and into the building.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, high school security staff confronted 18-year-old student Tavion Flowers after they learned he might have a firearm with him, according to a news release from the City of Verona police department. Security staff escorted the student outside to a parking lot, where a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun allegedly fell from his waistband, the release states.
The Press is choosing to name the student because of the severity of the crime that rises to the level of a felony.
Flowers was booked into the Dane County Jail, and the police department will refer charges of felony possession of firearm on school property and bail jumping related to another open, unrelated case, as well as misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
The handgun was turned over to Verona police by the school’s security staff, the news release states.
In an email home to families, district superintendent Tremayne Clardy wrote the situation had been “quickly and safely resolved” by the security team, and there is no current threat to the school or any specific people in the school.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for students and are taking this matter very seriously,” Clardy said in the email to families. “We are working with the Verona Police Department to ensure the appropriate actions are taken.”
Clardy added in the letter that the consequence for bringing a loaded firearm onto campus can result in disciplinary action up to expulsion, and that federal law requires the district to recommend expulsion for any student who commits a firearm offense.
Student services at the high school will be available to students if they need assistance with processing the incident or need support, Clardy’s letter states.