Herman Gomez Garza, 30 of Verona, was charged and appeared in court on Sept. 23 for an alleged sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age that occurred in 2008.
According to a Wisconsin Department of Justice Oct. 1 news release, Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced charges after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ.
“Testing sexual assault kits can make the difference in whether investigations result in prosecutions and justice for survivors,” said Kaul in the news release. “We must ensure that every sexual assault kit in Wisconsin is sent to the state crime labs.”
The complaint alleges Garza had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 without their consent in June 2008. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the alleged assault. The sexual assault kit was later tested, and DNA in the kit matched to Garza.