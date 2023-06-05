Verona man sentenced for illegal gun possession

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced in a June 2 news release that Lazerek Austin, 19, of Verona, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Austin pled guilty to this charge on Feb. 24.
On May 31, 2022, Austin was convicted in Dane County Circuit Court of felony car theft, and he was released pending sentencing. Austin failed to appear at sentencing on July 20, 2022, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the news release, over the course of that summer, law enforcement was monitoring the social media activities of a local street gang in response to retaliatory violence between it and another gang. Detectives found photographs and video of Austin in possession of several different firearms that were posted after he was convicted and failed to appear in court.
On August 17, 2022, detectives located Austin at an apartment in Middleton and arrested him. Inside of the apartment they located a handgun inside of a box in the closet. Austin’s DNA was found on that handgun.
According to the news release, subsequent investigation found numerous pictures of Austin holding handguns, an AR15, an AK variant, and Glocks that had a full auto switch installed on them. He admitted that he posed in those photos to look tough and said that he kept a gun for protection from others who thought that he did something to wrong them. Some of the photos involved Austin openly holding handguns and AR15’s in parking lots, and many showed him with guns in cars in Madison and Chicago.
Austin was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.
The charge against Austin was the result of an investigation conducted by the Fitchburg, Madison, and Middleton Police Departments, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.