Verona police arrested Martin Rodiles-Mendez, 36, of Fitchburg, after he eluded police in a vehicle after police contacted him in a Main Street parking lot on Wednesday morning.
According to a Verona Police Department news release, at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, the department was notified of a reckless black BMW in the 200 block of S. Main St. As officers approached to make contact with the driver, he backed the BMW into an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and fled at a high rate of speed on S. Main St., nearly striking other vehicles in the process.
The Verona Police Department did not pursue the fleeing vehicle and notified other law enforcement agencies to watch for it. At 4:03 p.m. the vehicle was located near Cross Plains, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and arrest the driver near Blue Mounds, and turned him over to the Verona Police Department for processing.
Rodiles-Mendez was arrested for eluding and may face additional charges at the conclusion of the investigation, according to the news release. The Verona Police Department was assisted by the Fitchburg Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Cross Plains Police Department, Mount Horeb Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.