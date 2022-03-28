Verona police arrested two people on multiple gun and drug possession charges early Sunday morning after contacting a Verona man wanted for a weapons offense.
According to a Monday, March 28 Verona Police Department news release, at around 2:43 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, a Verona police officer contacted a vehicle in the driveway of 441 S. Main St. looking for Devin Crayton, 32, of Verona, wanted by the Madison Police Department for a weapons offense. Crayton was taken into custody and the vehicle was searched, with police finding two loaded handguns, an illegal short-barreled shotgun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Crayton was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and six counts of felony bail Jumping. Amanda Johanson, 29, of Verona, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana,carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
Both were booked into the Dane County Jail and charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.