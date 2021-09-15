Verona police investigate group of stolen vehicles

Police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles from separate residences in the Military Ridge neighborhood reported after 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
According to a Verona Police Department Sept. 13 news release, one victim reported having three separate vehicles stolen from their driveway, as the suspect(s) used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway to open the garage door, and used sets of keys found in each vehicle to steal them. A separate vehicle was stolen about one block away, with the keys also left inside.
In the news release, Verona police said incidents like these are “often crimes of opportunity.”
“We encourage residents to establish a nightly routine to ensure that all vehicles are secured and all exterior residential doors are shut and locked -- as simple as posting a reminder note near your interior garage door or setting nightly reminders on your cell phone,” the release read. People with any information about the incidents are asked to contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.