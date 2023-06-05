Verona police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a retention pond off Cross County Road on Monday morning.
According to a Verona Police Department news release, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:26 a.m. the department responded to the 100 block of Cross Country Road for a report of a body in a retention pond. Members of the Verona Fire Department and Fitch-Rona paramedics recovered the body, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
The victim was identified as a woman from Madison and the circumstances of her death are being investigated by the Verona Police Department. It is believed this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.