“Nationally speaking – year to date – there have been 29,286 gun deaths in the United States,” Mike Ehly and Lauren Cohen told community members the most recent statistics on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Since that day, the number has risen to 30,368, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This number includes unintentional shootings, homicide, murder, defensive use and suicide by gun.
Though a historically polarizing topic to discuss, local residents Ehly and Cohen wanted to change this sentiment – inviting community members to sit down and engage in conversations about guns on Sept. 7.
As a gun owner and non-gun owner, both Ehly and Cohen, respectively, have worked together to find “common ground” when it comes to firearms. Now, they hope to bring that discussion to the wider community at large by continuing a conversation about safety that Ehly began last year in the Town of Verona.
“I have two rules,” Ehly told guests. “This tends to be a very divisive, very political, very heated discussion. I don’t want that. That’s not what this is about. This is about us, as a community, talking about what’s going on in our world, and is there anything that we can do to mitigate the next issue – whatever that may be.”
Ehly and Cohen were joined by a few guests to answer any questions that appeared throughout the conversation, including Dane County deputy sheriffs Jodi Hager and Zach Barton, Mike Moore from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Three Goats Firearms owner Tom Lindley, county game warden Michael Weber and Village of Oregon officer Jackson Bollig.
Rather than sitting in a panel across from community members, Ehly requested that the “experts” sit amongst guests.
“I don’t want anyone to feel intimidated by people in the room,” he said. “I want you to be a neighbor, to talk to the people that have questions or have answers to your questions. Lauren and I are not experts in any of this. We’re neighbors – just like you folks. And we want to help you get through this conversation calmly.”
Ehly told guests this is a conversation he takes “great pride” in. As an avid hunter throughout his life, Ehly completed the hunter safety program while he was in middle school.
“I think there’s a lot that comes out of it, including teaching respect for the firearm,” he said. “It’s not a game – it’s not a toy – nobody is going to get up after it.”
Cohen, on the other hand, entered the conversation as a non-gun owner. She discussed the “simple” task of securing firearms, which she said can prevent kids and people in crisis from hurting themselves and accessing firearms.
“I think that gun violence is preventable, and I believe that there are public safety measures that can be put in place, because ultimately, we all want to keep our families safe,” she said.
Both Cohen and Ehly discussed the national attention on mass shootings but emphasized that nearly 70% of gun deaths in the state of Wisconsin are suicides.
“If you talk about suicide – the story that you don’t hear in the news – I think we can find more common ground,” Cohen said.
Ehly and Cohen then shared information about safe firearm storage, which can include trigger or cable locks to prevent someone from pulling the trigger. Guests were able to walk out with their own cable locks at the event; otherwise, cable locks are always available at local police stations – no questions asked.
A common topic of conversation throughout the night was the importance of firearm education. While firearms have been the leading cause of death for children in the United States since 2020, Ehly mentioned a recent Ohio State University study that demonstrates the power of even a one-minute video on gun safety .
In this study, 226 children between the ages 8-12 watched one of two short safety videos, either about cars or guns. A week later, participants were left in an unsupervised room with two disabled handguns in unlocked cabinet drawers.
The study found that children who watched the short video about gun safety, rather than cars, were less likely to touch the gun and more likely to tell an adult upon discovering it. If they did touch the gun, they were less reckless in doing so.
Tom Lindley, owner of Three Goats Firearms, explained the four primary rules of gun safety, which include “treat every gun as it is always loaded,” “never let the muzzle point at anything you’re not willing to destroy,” “don’t put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to shoot” and “know your target and what’s behind it.”
“If you adhere to those four rules, you will not accidentally shoot anyone,” he said. “It’s impossible if you’re following the rules.”
“There’s just nothing that substitutes education,” he added. “I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with kids being educated (to not) go near a firearm – and God – please don’t pick it up.”
Cohen provided the Press with information on Be SMART, a campaign to raise awareness that secure gun storage can save children’s lives. To learn more, visit besmartforkids.org.