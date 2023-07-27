Do you know an elementary-aged student who loves to crack secret codes and hidden messages, play chess or spend time in nature? How about a middle school student who wants to learn more about childcare, cooking or fishing?
These are just a few of the many unique courses offered during Summer School sessions in the Verona Area School District (VASD) – classes that combine fun and creativity while also building on important skills, such as math and literacy, to keep students learning throughout the summer months.
Students in elementary (PreK-5) attend Summer School at Sugar Creek Elementary School, while middle and high school students (6-12) participate at the Verona Area High School (VAHS).
Courses are offered from 8 a.m. to noon during three different sessions: Session A (June 20-30), Session B (July 10-21) and Session C (June 20 through July 21). Elementary Summer School principal Laura Marquardt said throughout that time, about 1,300 students attended classes this summer in the district.
This is the second year VASD has offered sessions for elementary students at Sugar Creek, which Marquardt said is because the program has grown significantly – 550 elementary-aged students were signed up for the final Summer School session alone.
“Progressing numbers wise with enrollment – this building really is just set up for the amount of kids we have, it’s really great,” elementary Summer School coordinator Marlene Koch said.
Marquardt said something unique about Summer School is that all district teaching staff receive an invite to propose a course they’re interested in teaching – which means staff members are typically passionate about the content of their summer courses.
At the elementary level, students can pick from a variety of enrichment courses that tie in fun activities with math and literacy skills. For example, “Adventures in Creative Writing and Video Game Creation!” helps students grow their writing and reading skills. Once students have created a story, they develop a video game to accompany it.
“It’s something that they (teachers) are excited and interested in,” Marquardt said. “And then it’s also the kids get to choose anything that’s for their grade level. And so, just really high interest. And then it’s a great way to really make learning fun for both the kids and the teachers.”
Teachers also get to pick the names of their courses, which range from “School’s Out, Math and Literacy Are In” to “Summer Sleuths and Escape Rooms.”
“I really do appreciate the fact that the teachers really have a lot of autonomy and what they want to do with some old-fashioned areas,” Koch said.
After proposing a course, Marquardt said each teacher chooses a few learning standards to focus on. Students complete pre-assessments at the beginning of the session, and then a final assessment is sent home to families so they can see what skills students focused on throughout the summer.
“So, it’s a lot of fun, but there’s learning happening with all kids while they’re here,” she said.
Every elementary class begins with a morning meeting, where students and the teacher sit in a circle to focus on community building and social emotional learning, Marquardt said. VASD utilizes the program PBIS (positive behavior intervention support) throughout the school year, but it is also enforced during summer months as well.
And while some classes incorporate the use of iPads into the curriculum, Koch noted that a lot of courses do not use technology as much. Classroom teachers have access to a lot of books – whether it’s their own personal collection or from the library.
“There (are) opportunities for them to engage with learning where it’s not just on a device,” she said.
Summer School at VAHS
Since offering Summer School at the new high school, the program has been able to include more opportunities and courses for students, which has led to an increase in participation, Lesley Morrison, the middle/high school Summer School coordinator, said.
Courses offered at the middle school level are enrichment-based, while high school classes are offered for credit. Enrichment classes help students prepare for the following school year. Morrison said for high-schoolers, however, Summer School is frequently used to clear up credit requirements.
“It’s more of being able to get those credits so that they can take other classes, because we have so many options here at the high school for students to take and it’s hard for them to fit that all in,” she said.
Because Summer School is only four hours of the day, Morrison said attendance is very important for students participating in courses for credit. Grades are tracked through the district’s gradebook program, “PowerSchool.”
Courses at both the elementary and middle/high school levels are completely voluntary and come at no cost to families. Some sessions provide an extra “boost” to students who may need it, Koch said. For example, “Kindergarten Here We Come” gives incoming kindergarten students a chance to practice being kindergarteners while building on important skills, while additional classes offered at the middle and high school level help prepare students for the big transition.
Marquardt said the district also uses Summer School to help build leaders within the district.
“Last year was my first year as the principal of Summer School – I had recently gotten my admin degree,” she said. “And so, it was a really great opportunity to kind of practice all those skills that you need, because Summer School is really just a mini school year… everything that you need to get in for a regular school year you’re doing during Summer School.”
At the same time, Summer School provides an opportunity for students and staff members across the district to connect who may otherwise not. While Marquardt has worked at Sugar Creek for nearly 17 years, she enjoys getting to build relationships with staff members throughout the district during the summer while working towards the same goal – helping kids learn and be successful.
“Summer School is a little more laid back… the stakes aren’t quite so high as they are during the school year,” she said. “So just giving that time and space for kids and teachers to really enjoy learning together and remember how fun it is and get them excited for the next year.”
“I think we have a really great Summer School staff and the things they’re doing for our kids is amazing and appreciated,” Morrison said. “I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to work with them.”