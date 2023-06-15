The Verona Area High School’s 2023 Graduation Ceremony took place on Saturday, June 10. Leading up to the big event, one of the two class speakers – Julia Huseth – shared some insights with the Press on her high school career and future plans.
Huseth was chosen as the Summa Cum Laude graduation speaker for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school.
What does it mean to you to speak at the graduation ceremony?
“Having the opportunity to speak at my graduation ceremony is a dream come true. My siblings both graduated years ago, and I thought the people who gave the speeches were so cool and fascinating. I knew that I wanted to be in that spot one day. Now it’s here, I’ve accomplished my goal and I’m so extremely grateful for all the support I’ve received through this journey. I’m excited to speak in front of my peers!”
Were you involved in any extracurricular activities during high school?
“I have played tennis all throughout high school, landing me a role as captain my senior year. I’ve made three WIAA State appearances in my career. I was involved in FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) where I have attended both the State and National Leadership Conferences. I was president of FBLA this year as well.
I’m also very involved in Best Buddies, an inclusion club in our school where we get to hangout in the special education department every Tuesday and make new friends while playing games and doing our favorite “Just Dance” songs.”
What are some of your favorite memories from being a student in the Verona Area School District?
“Some of my favorite memories over the 13 years I’ve been in the district all have come from Country View Elementary School. Dancing and singing to our school song, lunch theater, family fun night, fifth grade bazaar – so many fun things I wish I could go back to. In high school, my most notable memory would be of my freshman year homecoming program rally in 2019. It was like an ‘I made it’ moment finally being in high school. The dynamic in that gym was surreal.”
What is something you learned in school that you’ll never forget?
“I’ve always been an easy learner in every subject except English. I was in English 1-2 (my) first year of high school, and I had Mr. Hong – one of the best English teachers ever. We turned in our first essay of the year and I got a B+. This was the lowest grade I had ever had in school and it was one of the first grades to really matter. I went to Mr. Hong freaking out over what I did wrong and what I could do to immediately fix it. He told me, ‘You know what Julia – I can’t change this score for you, but I can help you become a better essay writer and work towards a better grade next time. Not everything you will do in high school is going to be perfect.’ I never got a B on an essay ever again. Not only did Mr. Hong shape my writing abilities, but he also shaped my ability to overcome perfectionism and disappointment.”
What teacher had the most influence on you, and what will you remember the most about them?
“Mrs. Mikkelson was my advisor throughout high school and we had this bond that made us inseparable. We told each other all our little school secrets, she helped me through all my hardships and she was my school best friend. I wish I had spent more time with her second semester this year. We always knew what the other was thinking and always found ways to make each other laugh. She always knew exactly what to say when I needed her. To Mrs. Mikk, thanks for being the best teacher and role model. I will miss you.”
Who were your biggest influences throughout your time in high school, both inside and outside of school?
“My parents have always pushed me to do my very best and they are the reason I’m able to be the Summa Cum Laude speaker. They have supported me through everything and given me so many opportunities to grow. My siblings have always told (me) what to do and what not to do when it comes to high school and even college – they are always so helpful when I need advice.
My grandma was the most important person in my life. She unfortunately passed away earlier this year, but her influence on my life is still very strong. Instead of living with her, I get to live for her now and that is a beautiful thing. Her wisdom and kind advice will stick with me forever. I’m so grateful to have grown up with a strong support system and my family means so much to me and my success.”
What impact did the COVID-19 pandemic have on your high school career?
“Unlike most people, COVID-19 didn’t impact me as much as I expected it would. Of course it was a big adjustment – new rules and regulations – but overall, I learned so much about myself over that time and it shaped me into one of the best versions of myself. It’s not something I ever saw as a negative thing.”
What is the biggest piece of advice that you’d like to share with your graduating class? For incoming freshmen?
“You do not have to be perfect all the time. It is okay to mess up and make mistakes; actually, it’s encouraged to do things wrong. You’re going to make mistakes throughout school and throughout life, but it will always teach you a lesson and always make you a better person. Give yourself some grace and take time to relax – it will all be okay in the end.”
What are your plans after graduation?
“I’m going to UW-Eau Claire to continue my tennis career. There I will be studying Communication Sciences and Disorders along with Spanish.”
What is your dream job post-graduation?
“I want to be a pediatric speech pathologist, hopefully practicing my Spanish in the medical field.”
What will you miss the most about being a student in the Verona Area School District?
“I will miss the freedom that the high school has offered me, both academic and personal. I will also miss the teachers that have made a significant impact on my life through all 13 years of school.”