The Press will be running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I was born in Amery, Wisconsin – a small town close to Hudson and St. Croix Falls and graduated from Amery High School. My childhood playmates in the summer were boys who lived on my street, so I was into playing toy cars and running games. When I was old enough to have a bicycle, I would go on rides through the streets of my town and on nearby country roads. Living in town, I walked to school every day – even on the coldest of winter days.
When I entered junior high school, I took trombone lessons and was in the high school band. In the summer and fall we performed in band concerts in the city park every week, marched in the local festivals in the area (including the Minneapolis Aquatennial, performed at halftime at the football games and band concerts and basketball pep band in the winter months. I was also active in the high school choir and my church choir.
Other high school activities included being on the Amery High School yearbook staff and an officer of my high school class. One activity that leaves a lasting impression on me was the Memorial Day parade through Main Street to the cemetery. Even though the school year had ended in Amery by Memorial Day, the Amery High School Band joined the veterans in the parade where we made a stop on the bridge over the Apple River to send a wreath in honor of those lost at sea and then on to the cemetery to complete the graveside ceremonies ending with a 21-gun salute. The veterans of that time were still young men who had served in World War II, and so the commitment to honor those who lost their lives in service to the country was strong within the whole community.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“After high school, I enrolled in the nursing program at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. During that period, the Army had a nursing student program that paid for full tuition, books and lodging for students in their junior and senior years. Upon graduation and passing the state boards, my payback was two years of service. Women were exempt from the draft, so it was an all-volunteer basis.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“My first day was when I went to the Army Nursing Recruiting Station to take my oath as an Army Private E-3 prior to entering my senior year in college. This was during the ‘60s when some parts of society were skeptical of military service, especially for women. I remember that the Army recruiter traveled in a U.S. Army marked car, and so I made him drive around to the backside of my dorm to pick me up so that my classmates wouldn’t see him.
Then, because I was in a baccalaureate nursing program, I was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the United States Army six months prior to graduation. So, my first day in the Army was a seamless experience and did not interrupt my studies. I do remember my first paycheck as an E-3 of $300/month as I was now in the Army.”
What was basic training like for you?
“Basic training for me was not what Private Benjamin experienced. The training location for the Army Medical Department is located at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. Our billets were the officer barracks at Fort Sam, and we had the luxury of not having to share with roommates. Officer Basic started in July/August and without air conditioning, so it was hot. We did a lot of classroom orientation, learning about daily hospital care routines along with proper wearing of the uniform, saluting and returning a salute, marching in formation and setting up field hospitals.
In our free time, there was a lot to explore including the River Walk, a trip to Mexico and making new friends from different parts of the country. After growing up in Midwestern America, this was my first real exposure to diversity and a different culture.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining? How did your perceptions change after serving?
“Growing up, I had ambitions of seeing different parts of the world and heard about the Army experience from my boyfriend who grew up as an Army brat – and who subsequently became my husband. I anticipated that it would be a positive experience and provide opportunities along with unique experiences. The actual experience and life exceeded my expectations as I became more and more aware of the career potential and benefits the Army has to offer. When I started active duty in basic at Fort Sam Houston, my plan was to pay back the two years I owed and then get out. After 28 years of service, I retired after a full career.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“I didn’t look at joining the military as a challenge, but more like an adventure. I knew that I would practice nursing, and upon college graduation, I had a job when some of my classmates were still uncertain about what they would do. Army medicine and healthcare is known for its excellence, and I learned that firsthand once I was engaged in it. Rather than feeling I had to sacrifice professional and personal values and standards, I found myself in an environment that presented me with the challenge to grow, excel to my fullest potential and to ‘be all I could be.’”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“During stateside assignments, the landline phone was a communication option, though one had to be mindful about the cost of long-distance phone calls. My stateside assignments were in places family and friends liked to visit, that is Texas during the winter months, along with Colorado and the Washington D.C. area. While stationed overseas (Kora, Vietnam and Germany), snail mail and packages were highlights of the day. It was possible to schedule phone calls home through Army channels, but often the connections were not the best and not necessarily private. In case of emergencies, the Red Cross was available to convey messages. Contrast that to today where the troops have their personal cell phones to talk, text or have a picture app to call home any time of day or night.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“My Army experience consisted of a range of assignments where I made many close friends whom I remain in touch with today. When we have linkups, it is like there have been no lapses in time. The Army is like a family, and especially in overseas assignments where close knit ties are developed. Being surrounded by professionals (officer and enlisted) having the same mission and similar in our commitments, several individuals come to mind and are too numerous to pick out without writing a novel.
Most significant is how we worked as a team in our professional roles, but how outstanding our support group was during times of personal crisis and loss. One of the things I am most proud of are the young lieutenants who achieved career success and rose up the ranks to the highest levels of the Army.”
When did your service end? How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving?
“I retired in January of 1992. My intent was to retire in 1991, but retirements and discharges were frozen because of Desert Storm. I was at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston in Texas at the time, and we ramped up from 500 beds to 1,000 beds with the help of an Army Reserve Medical Unit from Fort Snelling in Minnesota. Fortunately, we did not fill those beds – not even one.
My professional life did not change much other than for the move I made from Texas to Connecticut where I was recruited to serve as a Nursing Director of Surgical Services at the University of Connecticut. Probably one of the biggest changes was to wake up in the morning and try to figure out what to wear. Also, another difference was to make a suggestion that was interpreted as an order and have it carried out. But mostly, nursing is nursing, and medicine is medicine – in both the Army and civilian worlds – so the overall transition was pretty seamless.”
What have you learned from serving in the military?
“Trying not to sound trite, but I do believe that a life of service to the country is one of our highest honors. Being in an organization or environment that is bigger than you leads to selfless service. I also think that servant service is not restricted to the military, but there are several ways to demonstrate helping others through humanitarian organizations, through local, state and federal government agencies and through religious and other community programs.
Also, being a member of all military branches provides opportunities for personal and professional growth through experience and education. My own personal experience is with the advantages the Army had to offer. Throughout my career, the Army offered formal career development courses through Army leadership schools. Education is a valued priority for the Army, and I had the opportunity to attend “long term civilian” schooling for a two-year master’s degree program at Catholic University. The Army also offers opportunities in civilian medical school and other doctoral programs, internships and healthcare specialty programs. Similar opportunities are available for professions outside of healthcare.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“When you see a fellow citizen wearing the uniform, you have no idea how meaningful it is to take the time to thank them for their service. The reasons a citizen volunteers for the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard are varied due to different circumstances, but each one takes the same oath for service to the Constitution and strives to preserve peace instead of war. Once they become a member of one of the branches, a commitment develops not only to serve and protect our country, but an invisible bond of loyalty and allegiance is formed with each unit buddy to look out for each other and make sure that buddy is cared for under any and all circumstances.”