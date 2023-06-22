The Press will be running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I grew up in Verona, first in the village, and then when I was 10 my parents built a house in the township south of Verona. I have four brothers and six sisters of which I was the fourth oldest. Always a lot of activity around the house as we all had our chores to do. Attended Catholic grade school in Verona through sixth grade and then Verona public schools, graduating in 1973.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“I volunteered for service so as to choose the branch I wanted to join and to be able to get a better choice of what I could get for an education while serving. I was 18 when I graduated high school and enlisted on a delay(ed) entry program in July 1973. The draft was slowing some at this time – though if I remember correctly, I had a draft number that was an earlier draw that year.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“My service began in July as I said before. However, I did not report to boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Station, Illinois until Jan. 14, 1974. It took two or three days to form the company. Not much happened those days.
The morning we had a full company, things started to happen – haircuts, uniform issue, shots and learning to listen and react without question.”
What was basic training like for you?
“Basic training was a great learning experience for me being from a small town. I was used to discipline from home, so that was not difficult. Learning about Navy tradition and why things needed to be done to the benefit of all inspired me to learn as much and as well as I could. Most everything was a new experience.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining? How did your perceptions change after serving?
“Going in I expected everything to be rigidly regimented. After being there I learned that it was a mixture of that and the flexibility to think for yourself within reason.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“I don’t know that I struggled adapting to the military. I approached it as a job. My previous work experiences taught me to be on time, to learn from those who were my bosses/superiors and to have confidence in my abilities.”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“There weren’t many options in the ‘70s of staying in contact with family and friends. I sent a lot of letters, got care packages from home (that everyone in the shop got to share) and would go to the pay phone at the end of the pier with a pocket full of quarters when we were in port stateside. Of course when I called home, my dad would always say I should have called collect. I was fortunate to be stationed at Alameda NAS while on active duty and had a cousin who lived nearby that I would visit when I could. I also had relatives in Southern California that I was able to see.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“I do stay in contact with a few of the people I’ve served with. My active duty tour was on the USS Wabash AOR-5 and fortunately we have held quite a few all-crew reunions.”
When did your service end? How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving?
“Coming off of active duty, like any change in life – I was scared. When I got home, I was immediately contacted by a former employer asking if I was looking for work. He was actually instrumental in helping me get an electrical apprenticeship, even though it meant losing me.
Integration of military life continued for me about a year and a half later when my older brother talked to me about joining the Naval Reserves. I (was) affiliated with a Seabee Detachment in Madison, which was part of Reserve Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25 that had other detachments spread throughout the Midwest.”
What have you learned from serving in the military?
“I believe the biggest thing I learned in the military is that no matter where we were from, we were able to come together and work together for a goal. It was not always flawless but the jobs got done. In some ways, we became family.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“The military is a great place to grow up. It is amazing the responsibility you are given as a young person. While it is not for everyone, I could relate that to any job or career.”