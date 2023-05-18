The Press will be running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I grew up on a farm, north of Dodgeville, in Iowa county. I was the oldest of five kids (three brothers and a sister). Dad was a sharecropper, meaning that dad worked the farm and shared a part of the income with the farm’s owner. I was a sharecropper’s son. I walked to a one-room school that was near our farm. We moved to Madison when dad went to work for Oscar Mayer in 1955. I was 10 years old. We lived on Madison’s east side.
The transition from a one-room country school wasn’t easy. I found out that I had an accent that was different than kids that grew up in Madison and even had speech therapy. As I got older, I found that I had an active interest in fixing things that were electronic. I became involved with ham radios and early television set repairs for friends and neighbors. After I graduated from East High School I enrolled in Madison School of Electronics.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“The school was expensive. Eventually I ran out of money and had to group out to earn money so I could continue. Uncle Sam had other ideas for my future when I received my draft notice stating that I had to report for duty in a month. I was 20 years old. Since I had some background in electronics, I decided that the Air Force would be a better choice, so I went down to the State Street recruiter to enlist in the Air Force for four years.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“My first day of service in the United States Air Force was August 9, 1965. I was flown on (a) commercial airline to San Antonio, Texas. We were transported at night – inside of (a) semi-trailer truck – to our base. No air conditioning for us during those days.”
What was basic training like for you?
“Basic training began by replacing our civilian clothes with uniforms, personal items and fire drills every two hours. It was hot in Texas, so we were trained to deal with that. The most difficult for me was learning to march in formation. It seemed to take me longer than most to keep in step.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining? How did your perceptions change after serving?
“I had no idea about what military life was like before joining. After serving out my enlistment, I felt it was the best preparation for my life. It gave me self-confidence, discipline, respect for others, respect for (our) country and thorough electronics training. All of which helped to get me a job with General Electric repairing medical equipment two weeks after discharge.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“Military life really didn’t present me with any challenges any different than anyone else would have – being away from my family in a foreign country.”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“Contact with family and friends stateside was by phone or mail. The year in Vietnam was only by mail (free postage for (the) military to write home). (The) phone was not available in Vietnam, just amateur radio operators to relay. The single guys never called that way, just those that were married connected with their wives.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“I have a best friend, Phil, that I met at Madison East High School. We shared an interest in electronics. We both attended Madison School of Electronics. After Phil graduated, he got drafted. I was already in the Air Force. I came home on leave from Grand Forks Air Force Base to be best man at his wedding before he was shipped out to Vietnam. I returned to Grand Forks to find that I had orders for Vietnam, too.
Phil was stationed at an Army base next to the Air Force base where I was stationed. We saw each other for nine months in Vietnam. Four years later he was best man at my wedding. We have lived within 20 miles of each other our whole lives.”
When did your service end? How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving?
“My active duty ended in January 1969. Adjusting back to civilian life was not difficult, with the exception (that) I had to tell very few people that I served in Vietnam. In 1969 the antiwar movement was strong. After my year serving in Vietnam, I flew home through Los Angeles. After landing there it was recommended to change out of my uniform and into civilian clothes since I was going home to Madison. Antiwar protesters were getting into the faces of those who served in the military.”
What have you learned from serving in the military?
“Military service taught me respect for people and my country. Discipline and a strong work ethic, as well as electronics for a career which (I) had for 35 years after.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve in our military. Our military has high life standards for its members. To serve is a sacrifice that you do for this nation to be free.”