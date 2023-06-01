The Press will be running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I grew up on a farm near Platteville, Wisconsin. My childhood was like most farm kids at that time – focused on work, family, neighbors and church with very little interaction with others outside of that small circle of people.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“I was going to college, goofing around, getting terrible grades and going into debt with college loans. I knew that I was about to flunk out – and with a high draft number, I’d likely be drafted and end up in Vietnam in the infantry. Common sense kicked in. I joined the Army at 20 years of age, picked a Military Occupational Speciality – Mechanized Stock Control – that supported my interests and prepared for Vietnam.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“I remember it as a time of apprehension, excitement and fulfilling my part of duty to America – unaware of my political ignorance and naivety. A cousin of mine, David Bendorf, was killed in Vietnam before my tour started. It brings tears to my eyes today as I think about him and what happened. I can’t imagine the feelings my parents must have had as they watched me take off from Platteville in a plane – knowing full well where I was headed.
I vividly remember my first day in Vietnam. I (was) riding in a truck from the airport to the base, stunned – as a farm boy from Wisconsin who lived in a bubble – at the sights, sounds, smells. At one corner, there was a group of locals who were trying to sell their wares. One of the women’s nose was gone due to leprosy. She sported a cork where her nose used to be. Once we got to that base, I heard helicopters flying throughout the night. The next morning, we boarded a plane with our duffel bags in one hand and rifles slung on our shoulders. The plane had seats made out of ropes. The noise/vibration from the propellers made me wonder, ‘Just what did I get myself into?’”
What was basic training like for you?
“It was one of the most miserable times of my life. After having lived most of my life in a relatively calm, respectful environment, I could not believe/understand how/why drill sergeants were always yelling at and demeaning us. Food was sparse and being cast into an environment with a multitude of strangers was unsettling, to say the least.
I attended advanced training after basic. The environment was 180 degrees from basic training. I remember going to the mess hall for the first time. There was a long buffet-type table filled with every kind of food you could imagine. The guy behind the counter asked me what I wanted. Based on how we were treated during basic, I felt he had something up his sleeve. I stammered a few words, asking, ‘really?’ The guys responded, ‘yes.’ Turns out this location was a training area for cooks, so food was plenty, varied and delicious. All staff during advanced training were courteous and respectful, calming some of the uncertainties I had gained during basic training.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining? How did your perceptions change after serving?
“Being so naive and trusting, I thought we’d be treated with respect, trained and sent to do our jobs. That cultural change happened as I continued through my tour.
I was frustrated with my experience in Vietnam, frustrated our government (was) lying to us (body counts, etc.), felt sorry for the people who were often looked at as less than human and wondered how Americans would react if a foreign government sent troops in. It changed my perception of war as I came to grips with the causes and what Ike warned us about in the early ‘50s – the danger of an industrial-military complex. We didn’t listen then and we’ve failed ever since to listen to his warning.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“Adapting to an authoritative, no questions asked, chain of command environment.”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“I wrote a lot of letters. My mom kept the ones I sent home and gave me the box years ago. I have yet to read many of them.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“Two people come to mind – Dusty Pothour, my lifelong best friend whom I joined the Army (with) on the Buddy Plan, and Jim Cully, a friend that I served with in Vietnam. I lost track of Jim for many years, but found him a couple years ago and continue to have phone calls during which we recount our time in the service.”
Are there any stories you want to share from your service experience?
“At my first base, we pulled guard around an air strip. Locals walked along the perimeter. We had no idea if they were friendly or opposite. Planes would back up to one end of the fence and open their engines, creating thrusts that shook the lights on the fence – often knocking them out of service. Locals along the perimeter used long poles to connect wires from their homes to the wires powering the lights, something that also resulted in the lights being knocked out of service.”
“There was a big hole in the fence where guys would exit for a small village nearby. The (National Liberation Front) didn’t like locals socializing with GIs, so they burned the village down. I was on guard duty that night and watched the fire develop, followed by a bunch of Cobra helicopters with miniguns strafing the area with tracer bullets.”
“At some point in my tour, GIs were getting fed up and started doing terrible things to officers. They put our rifles in a locked rack each night. One night, there was an attack on the base. They couldn’t find the keys for the rifle rack’s lock, so they herded us into the ditches that were dug around the base. The locks were removed the next day.”
“Each GI got a one week R&R (rest and relaxation) while in Vietnam. I was scheduled for Bangkok. We were in the middle of a huge inventory, so I cancelled – a huge disappointment as I look back.”
When did your service end? How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving?
“I was discharged from active duty on Dec. 12, 1972. When I got back to the states from Vietnam, I finished my service in supply at Fort Leonard Wood. I got married and had our first child. When I got out of the Army, I finished college, had three part-time jobs to support my income, was often on the dean’s list and got my bachelor’s degree. I didn’t experience the horrors that many veterans had while there, but the lesser ones I experienced gave me a lot of respect for the others.
To this day, I keep my head low on Veteran’s Day and any type of recognition due to some emotional baggage I carry from the war and because I served as a kid out of duty for his country – not for recognition – and made it back in one piece while tens of thousands of others didn’t.”
What have you learned from serving in the military?
“For all the negatives, serving in the military grew me up from a wandering kid to a responsible man, taught me to question, research (and) confirm what I was hearing in the news and taught me that there are two sides to every story.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“In addition to serving in the military changes people, permanently, the following sums up things very well for me as a veteran:
(The following was written by an anonymous author)
‘To understand a military Veteran you must know: We left home as teenagers or in our early twenties for an unknown adventure. We loved our country enough to defend it and protect it with our own lives. We said goodbye to friends and family and everything we knew. We learned the basics and then we scattered in the wind to the far corners of the Earth.
We found new friends and new family. We became brothers and sisters regardless of color, race or creed. We had plenty of good times, and plenty of bad times. We didn’t get enough sleep. We smoked and drank too much. We picked up both good and bad habits. We worked hard and played harder. We didn’t earn a great wage.
We experienced the happiness of mail call and the sadness of missing important events. We didn’t know when, or even if, we were ever going to see home again. We grew up fast, and yet somehow, we never grew up at all. We fought for our freedom, as well as the freedom of others. Some of us saw actual combat, and some of us didn’t. Some of us saw the world, and some of us didn’t.
Some of us dealt with physical warfare, most of us dealt with psychological warfare. We have seen and experienced and dealt with things that we can’t fully describe or explain, as not all of our sacrifices were physical. We participated in time honored ceremonies and rituals with each other, strengthening our bonds and camaraderie. We counted on each other to get our job done and sometimes to survive it at all.
We have dealt with victory and tragedy. We have celebrated and mourned. We have lost a few along the way. When our adventure was over, some of us went back home, some of us started somewhere new and some of us never came home at all.
We have told amazing and hilarious stories of our exploits and adventures. We share an unspoken bond with each other that most people don’t experience, and few will understand. We speak highly of our own branch of service and poke fun at the other branches. We know however, that, if needed, we will be there for our brothers and sisters and stand together as one – in a heartbeat.
Being a Veteran is something that had to be earned, and it can never be taken away. It has no monetary value, but at the same time it is a priceless gift. People see a Veteran and they thank them for their service. When we see each other, we give that little upwards head nod, or a slight smile, knowing that we have shared and experienced things that most people have not.
So, from myself to the rest of the veterans out there, I commend and thank you for all that you have done and sacrificed for your country. Try to remember the good times and make peace with the bad times. Share your stories. But most importantly, stand tall and proud for you have earned the right to be called a Veteran.’”