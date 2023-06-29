The Press is running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I was born in Sandusky, Ohio (in) 1950 – the first of two children – where my parents ended up working during those years. We moved to Wisconsin in 1953 to be closer to the grandparents so us kids could know our family. My dad was from the Chippewa Falls area, and my mother was from Richland Center. My father had spent part of his childhood in Verona as his mother was a Goth. The Goth family has been here for a long time. I spent my childhood on farms in rented houses and we moved a lot around South Central Wisconsin as my dad worked in Janesville for most of his career.
The Goth connection became a big part of my childhood as soon as I could carry a milk pail or pitch silage or clean (the) barn. From the time I was nine or ten, I was sent to Uncle Alvin Goth’s farm on the corner of Mid Town and Timber Lane to work on the farm all summer while not in school. This of course taught me valuable lessons about the importance of work and self-sufficiency as farmers – like my uncle – of that era (who) had to be able to fix things and had to be able to plan and execute a plan to maintain all the functions of a farm alone, as my uncle never married and had no children. Around the time I was 15, my uncle passed away and we had moved into Edgerton, so my farming career came to an end with the exception of working in Tobacco around Edgerton seasonally.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“From the time we moved to town, my education began to suffer as there were so many new distractions for a farm kid – and I ended up quitting high school for work. When I turned 18, I got a job at a local factory where I knew almost everybody and was quite happy. Of course, Vietnam had been going on for some time by 1968 and I was well aware that the draft was a very likely possibility. I had grown up playing Army and was well aware that I had relatives who had served in World War I, World War II and Korea. My father was 4F and never served – I was of course 1A, so it was not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ When I returned from my draft physical, I asked when I might get drafted. They could not say exactly when, and all my friends were getting drafted or enlisting. I also had been trying to find a better job and had been told by several companies that I should come see them after I had completed my military obligation. I did not want to be going into the service when all my friends were coming back, so I asked if there was any way I could get a date to be drafted. They said I could volunteer, so I did. That was November of 1968, and I was inducted in February of 1969. I was still 18-years-old.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“In February of 1969, I was transported by bus to Milwaukee from Janesville. There were people standing at the door to the bus saying, ‘You don’t have to say a word – just come with us and we will get you safely to Canada.’ At the Induction Center in Milwaukee, along with the usual poking and prodding and taking the ‘oath,’ we were standing in a line in a hallway – maybe a hundred of us – and at one point, a couple of men in uniform came out of an office (and) walked down the hall. They stopped and pointed to about five of us and said, ‘Bring your paperwork and follow me.’ We followed them into an office where they proceeded to take our paperwork out, cross out our Army service number and take out a folder with a big USMC on it. (They) wrote a new service number and that is how we became Marines. This is what is known as the beginning of the ‘shock period.’”
What was basic training like for you?
“We were then transported to the airport and put on a flight for LAX. This also was my first ride on a jet. When we arrived in Los Angeles and were walking around the terminal wondering where we should be and who we should be seeing, we came upon a soldier in uniform. Upon asking if he was who we should be seeking, he began screaming at us and from that time on, for the next 10 days, it was non-stop screaming, constant movement, sleep deprivation and total numbness. And this was just the beginning of 12 weeks of Marine Corps Boot Camp.
After seeing what happened to those who talked back or flat out challenged the drill instructors, I figured out very quickly that the way to get through this was to do what you were told, when you were told and to say nothing except ‘aye aye sir.’ Not being perfect by any stretch, though I managed to draw the attention of the drill instructors on occasion. Having been a farm kid and having run around farms and hay mows and things like that, I felt that I could handle pretty much anything they might ask of me. It was still a challenge and I gained almost 20 pounds in boot camp. I managed to pass the final PT (physical training test) with a seriously sprained ACL in my right knee and graduated on time with my boot camp platoon. I had hurt my knee while running two-miles twice a day and was very worried about the final PT. I did not want to start boot camp over. I turned 19 in boot camp. At one point, one of the ‘privates’ asked when we would learn who was going to Vietnam. We were told that there were two kinds of Marines – those who had gone and those who were going. Pretty much says it all.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining? How did your perceptions change after serving?
“I was aware of my grandfather having served in World War I, though I never heard him talk about it. I was aware of Uncle Bob having served in the Army in the Pacific in World War II but had never heard him talk about it. Uncle Dick had served in Korea and had spent 20 years in the Army. I had watched ‘Combat’ and ‘The Rat Patrol’ and ‘12 O’Clock High’ as a kid on television. I remember seeing the newsreels of the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu. I had always loved airplanes and fancied myself as a fighter pilot. I was aware of the fact that war is dirty and dangerous and that it must change people as they tend to not talk about their experiences, and therefore seem kind of mysterious – especially to children. I know that as we are all individuals, we all react to experiences differently, and as such, our perceptions of experiences of danger and trauma are different for everyone. I felt confident that when I stepped off the airplane in Da Nang, that one year later I would get back on that airplane and go home. What was to happen in the year between was simply a matter of fate.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“I don’t think I had any issues with adapting to the regime of military life. You get up early, work or sit in class all day – it pretty much resembles farm life with the exception, of course, (that) you have no say in what you do or when you do it. I grew up in a hunting family and as such was intrigued and interested in weapons and getting to use them in training. The physical challenges were interesting, also, as being a teenage person, you think you can do pretty much anything you put your mind to. Being exposed to people from all over the country was also interesting as being from small town America, there were regional/cultural types of people who I had never had interaction with.”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“Of course, being away from home for so long had its challenges. I had spent time away from family on the farm in the summers, so I didn’t get homesick. I had some release as I spent some of my free time writing home, and as writing had always interested me, I wrote poetry through boot camp and infantry training. My nickname in infantry training became ‘Poet.’ I had fancied for a while that I could write comedy also, but my tour in Vietnam stifled that. I became very disillusioned with government and society for a long time after my service. I did also write to a girl/girlfriend while I was in the service and found out decades later she never opened one of them. I called home from Sydney, Australia on my 20th birthday while on R&R from Vietnam. My dad was upset about the cost as I called collect.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“As any veteran who served in an infantry squad will tell you, you develop deep relationships with the soldiers you served with. I think of them frequently and miss them to this day. I checked the ‘Book of the Dead’ of the Vietnam Veterans Wall in D.C., looking to make sure none of them ended up there after I had left. I visited my platoon sergeant a couple weeks after returning as we had flown home together. I visited my squad leader once after he returned and was in college in Michigan. I also visited the marine who had ‘educated’ me as a ‘boot’ in Vietnam, who also lived in Michigan. Other than that, I have not seen any of them in over 53 years. I would love to see them tomorrow. The first memorial service I attended in Vietnam was for one of our squad members. I will never forget him either.”
When did your service end?
“When I was ‘getting short,’ July 1970, our battalion was packing up to move somewhere. I heard rumors about an operation in Laos or Cambodia and was not interested in getting into something like that with only weeks left in my time in Vietnam. Fortunately for me those operations fell in the Army’s area of operations and I made it to Da Nang for my ticket on the ‘Silver Bird’ for the ride home and promotion to civilian first class. Upon returning to Camp Pendleton, I was told I could stay around for another 10 days and thus have the required time on active duty to receive full GI Bill benefits. I had no desire to stay in the service any longer. I was released from active duty 10 days shy of 18 months (on) active duty and placed on inactive reserve.
I had ridden motorcycles since I was 16 and had a dream while in Vietnam that left me wanting to buy a Harley Davidson when I returned. I had sent my money home for most of my time in Vietnam and had a relative in the LA area. I had my parents send my money and driver license to our relative who had agreed to help me find a Harley Davidson. Within a week of being (out of) Vietnam, I was given the keys to a Mercury Cougar, a LA road map, a LA newspaper and began shopping for a motorcycle. After buying a really nice Harley, I rode to San Francisco to visit friends there, and continued to Santa Rosa to visit my platoon sergeant. After that I headed east and spent over a week riding home. That was my detox from Vietnam. One of the most profound experiences on the trip was laying on a sleeping bag in the Nevada desert staring at the night sky and not worrying about being shot or blown up anymore.”
How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving? What have you learned from serving in the military?
“Adjusting to civilian life after being involved in a very divisive and unpopular war like Vietnam is a story of its own. I was very disillusioned by the whole of the Vietnam conflict. I had witnessed firsthand much of what was being protested about the conflict. I was aware of the history of conflict in Southeast Asia and could see that nothing was going to be accomplished by our involvement there. Managing a military conflict by ‘political motivations’ is a disaster from the start. History has since proved me right.
Operation Desert Storm is the perfect example of what happens when politicians let the military do its job – go in, kick a** and go home. Except, of course, we did not go home. For my part, I chose to basically drop out of society as a whole. I had very limited contact with extended family for decades. I self-medicated with most of the most common methods for decades (and) ran with people who also had little to do with proper society. I did however retain employment and eventually became a single homeowner. I ended up being single until I was 65. I did eventually reconnect with extended family when I began looking after my mother later in her life. Adjustment to civilian life is an interesting process. I have witnessed veterans who were in solid relationships, who seemingly adjusted very well, but know for sure that their partners were the recipients of the traumas which the veteran dealt with after their service. Many others who were in relationships prior to their service were not able to maintain those relationships as their spouses could not deal with or understand the things their veteran had to resolve. The scourge of veteran divorce and suicide is direct evidence of this. This of course applies to every conflict our country has ever been involved in.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“I was never ashamed of having served in the military. I considered it an accomplishment – as the percentage of our citizens who serve is still a substantial minority of the overall population. I have also added my name to the list of family members who have served from the first World War to eventually Iraq and Afghanistan. I was honorably discharged. I am proud of having earned the Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon. I am presently a life member of Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans (Chapters 3 and 4), Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9511 and am a renewing member of the American Legion Post 385. I am also an officer in each as of this writing. I feel military service is an honorable choice for anyone who wants to expand their appreciation of our nation and its ideals, and to count themselves as citizens who are not averse to giving back to the country which has given them so much. There is much to learn and much to be proud of for having served your country.”