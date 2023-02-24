Incoming Verona Area High School principal Brian Cox grew up in Colorado Springs before heading off to attend the University of Wyoming. During that time, he was an electrical engineer for two years and a walk-on athlete on the football team.
After breaking his neck playing football, Cox felt ready to give up college and head back to his hometown in Colorado. Despite doing well in classes, he wasn’t enjoying the work.
Cox started thinking back to the people who really connected with him – and soon realized those individuals were his coaches and teachers. At that point, he decided to become a science teacher and took on his first job at Air Academy High School in the United States Air Force Academy.
For 21 years now, Cox has spent his time in the field of education. He served as a science teacher for grades 7-12, assistant principal at the high school level, as well as principal at the middle and high school levels. He also has experience coaching wrestling, football and baseball, along with serving as an administrator of athletics.
Throughout the past week, Cox visited the Verona Area School District, specifically the high school, in order to connect with students and staff.
“It’s really been profound,” Cox said. “The Verona Area School District is really quite a special place. Not everywhere in education do you see that high level of support and camaraderie from a central office to an individual building and then within a building.”
Verona Area High School has a large staff, and usually walking into places like that can make it easy to feel disconnected, he said. However, Cox did not sense any of that when visiting with the school over the last week.
“It’s not a top-down kind of approach,” he said. “Everybody is all in it for all scholars at any level.”
Last week, the Press talked with Cox about his history as an educator, along with what he plans to bring to the Verona Area High School.
What kinds of things were you interested in growing up?
“I don't have a whole lot of fond memories in terms of growing up. I had a very difficult childhood in many lights – I was raised by my mother and my grandparents. I had an older sister, and so – you know, life was always a bit of a challenge growing up. My dad was very absent from my life, my mother graduated college after she’d had both of us as an RN – I wanna say I was probably junior high to high school age when my mom graduated. It was one of those things where we struggled sometimes to make ends meet, but my mom did the very best she could in terms of raising two kids – but she worked multiple jobs in order to pull that off. I would say [the] hobbies and things that I picked up over time probably consist of a lot of outdoor things. I enjoy hiking and climbing, as well as fishing – things like that. I also have been known to dabble in a few hundred mile races over my time.”
What led you to apply for this position as principal at Verona Area High School?
“My wife and I have lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming for 16 years, and I would say for the better part of a decade and a half we’ve been trying to change a system that doesn’t necessarily want to be changed. Part of the issues that we want to make sure that we provide are opportunities for students – but not only just our own personal children, but the students that we serve. My wife, too, is an elementary teacher. And.. not always is that the case… My wife and I decided that if we’re gonna spend another 20 years in [education], we probably needed to move to more like-minded areas that really had students at the center of everything going on, and that we weren’t making decisions based solely off of the adults involved. We really focus a lot of our pedagogy and our personal beliefs around student voice and really advocating for those that either traditionally have not had a voice or currently.”
How would you describe your leadership style, and what does being a leader mean to you?
“To be a leader means to collaboratively bring people together to create the best possible plan. It’s not simply to direct people – to say, ‘Okay, here’s your job, here’s your job..’ It’s an issue of you’re right there with them in the trenches. Much like how I’ve witnessed Dr. Clardy leading, and Rachelle Hady, and Deputy Superintendent Weise, as well as Dr. Hawkins and Amy Engelkins… They are right there in the thick of it with everybody – problem-solving, troubleshooting and ultimately making the best possible decisions that we can given the data sets we have. And so, when we look at my leadership style, I’m very data oriented, that’s the science teacher part of me coming out – if we don’t have data to drive a process or to drive our next steps, that’s what we have to go find. So I’ve really focused this week a lot on developing that data set in terms of meeting with different student groups, meeting with different teacher groups, doing a lot of walk-throughs through classrooms and just really trying to get a feel for what has been done in the past, what’s currently being done and maybe where there are some potential opportunities where we can gain ground quickly.”
What inspires you as an educator?
“I am a first generation college student… To be one of the first people in my family to get a bachelor’s degree – a lot of people didn’t think that was possible. I couldn’t really afford college – it was one of those things where I was just supposed to kinda hang out around the town and pick up odd jobs and that was gonna be life. One thing that education has always pushed me to, along with my coaches and my teachers, was that anything is possible. We’re all born in a given zip code, a given set of alignment of the stars, but you don’t have to stay there. And that I think is the most important message I ever want to give to our scholars [and] our community is that your education stops when you decide it does. Your opportunities stop when you decide it does. You can’t sit back and let someone tell you ‘no.’ If someone tells you ‘no,’ that’s your opportunity to prove them wrong. You’ve got the ability – if somebody says, ‘You’re not going to college, you don’t have the ability to get there,’ – prove ‘em wrong. So, really what drives me in education is creating those opportunities and opening access to folks who maybe traditionally haven’t had that guide post to direct them in the past.”
What are you looking forward to the most as principal of Verona Area High School?
“When I look at Verona Area High School, I think the biggest thing is the opportunities that are there… There are opportunities in terms of academics, clubs, athletics that just aren’t very open in many places. I think a big thing for me is partnering with our scholars, as well as the community, to open up access. You know, coming off of COVID, it seems like that was forever ago but we’re still gonna be working through a lot of those challenges that COVID brought up over the next decade… My own daughter was a COVID baby so to speak – started kindergarten during COVID. And so, those students, we have to keep supporting them and making sure that they realize all that is out there for them. Ultimately, I think I’m just really looking forward to getting in to working with the students and making sure they realize everything we have to offer them, to support them and make sure they don’t leave high school wondering, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know that was available.’”
How will you work to ensure all students feel included and supported during their time at Verona Area High School?
“I think, first and foremost, you have to have a relationship with your students in order to engage them. And so, that’s where I spent a good portion of my time this week, specifically meeting with our Black Student Union, with our GSA group, we’re gonna be meeting with our Latinx group members here the next time I’m out… So, it’s one of those things where this is just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak, in getting out, meeting our scholars and their families and really starting to build with their voice involved in it.”
“Education, historically, has been a situation where you don’t ask the consumer very often if they appreciate what they’re receiving… In that, we’ve gotta make sure that students, one, are seeing themselves in the curriculum – we gotta make sure that students themselves are learning about their own culture, their own heritages and being given an opportunity to share that with others... There is such a wonderful diversity of life in this area and to be able to offer that to my own children – having grown up in a more urban environment where you have many different walks of life – you then can operate from an area of knowledge about other cultures and navigate the world much easier.”
You advocated for and implemented the AVID (Advanced Via Individual Determination) framework while working as an educator in Wyoming. Could you explain more about the framework and why you believe it’s important?
“AVID in general is not necessarily anything new. It is research-based best instructional practices… To put it in a metaphor – AVID is simply the bow that wraps the whole package of best instruction together. And so why that becomes so important is it makes learning predictable for students. When the educators and the students are speaking the same vocabulary, understanding the strategies that are being used and what are the best strategies to use when given a specific learning target to try and achieve. In that, the AVID framework itself is more than an elective class. When it’s done at its highest functioning levels, it is a framework in which to develop all of your teaching practices around as a building.”
“Ultimately, it’s something that offers opportunities and an academic spotter for those students that might kind of just drift through. When I say drift through, I am thinking about that middle group.. A lot of resources get spent on your top 10% of students and your lower 10% of students, but it’s that middle level where you hit 80% of your population. They kinda go through, they’re getting Cs and Ds, but probably with a little bit of academic spotting, they could be taking more AP classes and propelling their opportunities much further than maybe they even think they could.”
How will you encourage communication and collaboration with families and the greater Verona community?
“I think the communication is key. I think one is to make sure we are reaching all of our families where they are at, in means that are conducive to them. Whether that’s in their native language, whether that is frequency – I believe in constantly getting out as much information as possible to our families, utilizing them for both the input into processes and as well in the feedback loop. A lot of times different schools will fall into what I call the ‘feedback pitfall,’ where they implement something and then ask, ‘How did you like it?’ Well, I think when we build our best products, it’s when we have our student voice and our parent voice involved in building right along with our staff at the schools. I think utilizing that methodology has been very successful for me in the past.”