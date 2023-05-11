The Press will be running a Q&A series on local veterans in the community to learn more about the unique experience that accompanies serving in the United States military.
Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?
“I grew up in the Town of Springdale in an old cheese factory that was converted into a home. I had five brothers and two sisters. I was the second oldest. I went to Ridgeview Elementary School, which was in the country about two miles east of Mount Horeb. Although we didn’t have much money, my parents were always able to take us camping throughout Wisconsin and/or on a road trip, mainly to South Carolina where my mother’s family was located. Because I wanted to pick my own clothes for school, I got a job on a farm near Cross Plains during the summer after sixth grade.
I worked 14-hour days, six days a week for $10 a week plus room and board. After a couple of years, I went to work for another farmer near Verona – Robert and Shirley Gust. Their farm was much more advanced. They had more cattle, but still the hours weren’t as bad and my pay doubled. This is where I met their niece, Patsy Luchsinger, who would become my future wife. With both my parents working, me and two of my siblings took turns deciding what we were having for dinner during the week and then we would prepare it so it was ready shortly after our parents got home.
We moved to Mt. Horeb during my junior year of high school. During spring training for football my senior year, I broke my left arm and dislocated my elbow in practice – so no sports my entire senior year. I was a fairly good singer and was in choir and several musicals in high school.”
Were you drafted or did you volunteer? How old were you at the time?
“I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force under their delayed enlistment program. I was 18 when I headed off to basic training.”
What do you remember about the day your service began?
“I remember boarding an aircraft for the first time and getting off the bus at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. It was hot (August of 1973) and all we had was guys in uniform yelling at us. I remember thinking, ‘What did I get myself into?’ The barracks we stayed in were old two story World War II barracks. At least they had upgraded them to have air. I was on the second floor. It was lined with bunk beds and footlockers.”
What was basic training like for you?
“Very hot – there were many days when the red flag was flown. This indicated no outside physical activity. Those days we sat in classrooms learning military history, how to salute and address an officer, marching steps, etc. When we were outside, we did a lot of marching and running. I remember one time after running that I got sick – and my drill instructor asked if I always get sick after running. I told him that I did, if I ran hard.
There was one guy that always beat me no matter how hard I ran. I was a squad leader until one day we had a barracks inspection and one of the airmen in my squad missed an inspection tag in his dress pants pocket. Naturally, it was my fault, so I was removed from being a squad leader – which was okay by me. Halfway through our basic training, our drill sergeant died of a heart attack. That was strange.
In August, when it rains in Texas, it really rains. I remember the ditches along the walk paths were probably four feet deep and they would fill up with water in no time. After basic training, I was sent to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado for my technical training as a munitions maintenance specialist.”
How did you imagine military life prior to joining?
“I had the image of soldiers smartly dressed, tough and well-disciplined. All of that was proven to be true.”
How did your perceptions change after serving?
“Not much, but I never thought about the camaraderie you experience – especially when you are on a remote tour halfway around the world.”
What were some of the biggest challenges when it came to adapting to military life?
“I got married between tech school and my first duty assignment at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. So, I kind of had a double whammy. Being away from family, having a new family and the pay just wasn’t enough. For the first 10 years, we barely had enough money to put food on the table. I made some of our furniture out of scrap lumber that was being thrown out at work and we would buy the cheapest used furniture you could find. But we made friends and still had a good time. I truly believe having it tough did us good.”
How did you stay in contact with family and friends while serving?
“Mainly letters at first. Eventually we were able to afford to call periodically.”
Is there someone you served with who you remember well?
“You make a lot of friends over a 20-year career. We moved a lot. After basic and tech school, we spent 14 months at Nellis Air Force Base, then I was shipped off to the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand on a 12-month remote tour (your family isn’t allowed to accompany you). This was at the end of Vietnam. While there, we supported the evacuation of Saigon Vietnam and the retaking of the SS Mayaguez, among other things.
From there I went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for 12 months, then we were off to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. We were there for two years before going to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England for three years. The next stop was Goldsboro Air Force Base in North Carolina for four years, then back to the United Kingdom to Royal Air Force Upper Heyford. After four years there we headed to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Florida for three and a half years. There were many temporary duty assignments thrown in the mix as well. Two of my best friends have passed – one from suicide and the other from a failed kidney.”
Are there any stories you want to share from your service experience?
“There are a lot of stories, but the one I will never forget is when I was stationed at Royal Air Force Upper Heyford. During the many exercises we had while there, I could never figure out how I got the nickname of John Wayne. Every time I was convoy commander of nuclear weapons we were escorting out to the fighters to be loaded, they would always call me John Wayne.
Finally, one day a co-convoy commander had to tell me to take off my helmet and to pull out the helmet liner. Here I discovered about two pounds of aluminum foil tape. Come to find out my troops decided it would be fun to add a little foil tape to my liner after each exercise. They did it a little at a time hoping I wouldn’t notice, which I didn’t. This caused my helmet to tilt to one side, the way John Wayne wore his hat.”
When did your service end? How did you adjust back to civilian life after serving?
“I retired after 20 years in August 1973. While in the service I received my bachelor’s degree in business administration. I found it easy to adjust back to civilian life. My military training in management was very instrumental in my advancement in my new career. I do miss the military though. There is nothing like watching a fighter jet take off with the afterburner kicked in, especially when there is a light mist in the air.”
What have you learned from serving in the military?
“You can ask my wife – be earlier, be prepared and be organized.”
Is there anything you wish people understood about serving in the military?
“Each branch of service is different, there are so many different jobs/fields available to choose from. It is a great adventure, and it is what you make of it. If you have an interest in a certain area, be sure to get it as a guaranteed field before you enlist. Sure, there were tough times. My daughter was born while I was in Thailand and was several months old before I was able to see her.
But if I had to do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat.”