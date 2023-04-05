Amy T enjoyed “Fish in a Tree” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. Ally is a bright and creative sixth grader who feels dumb because she doesn’t know how to read. Her world is changed when a new teacher discovers that she is dyslexic. Through hard work and the support of her teachers, friends and family, Ally gains skills and confidence.
Stacey B recommends “Wanderlust: An Eccentric Explorer, an Epic Journey, a Lost Age” by Reid Mitenbuler. A fascinating biography of Peter Freuchen, a Danish explorer whose vast life experiences took him from polar exploration in the Arctic, to the golden age of Hollywood and the underground resistance efforts during World War II Europe.
Mark C is exploring the culinary delectables contained in Dame Prue Leith’s ode to dressing up a humble slice of toast. In “Bliss on Toast,” “The Great British Baking Show'' judge has assembled 75 Posh-Lady recipes to elevate toast from a mere humdrum afterthought to a scrumptious centerpiece. As you might well imagine, (the quintessentially British) baked beans on toast makes a de rigueur appearance.
Julie H enjoyed the recent Newbery honor winner “The Last Mapmaker” by Christina Soontornvat. Written for kids but great for any age, it has a unique Thai-inspired setting and page-turning, seafaring adventure.
Tonja L just finished “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix. Working through the grief of suddenly losing both parents while managing their estate would be difficult for anyone. Finding out there is a dark presence preventing the sale of the family home is quite another challenge. Hendrix is a master at balancing creepy with hilarity as siblings Louise and Mark deal with childhood trauma and a vengeful spirit from their past.
Dain F recommends “Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries” by Heather Fawcett as the perfect amalgamation of storytelling: characters that kept growing and changing, a plot that was unpredictable, humor (lots of dry humor), wonderfully descriptive and a literally magical setting and lots of heart. Emily is a serious scholar in the field of Faerie science and intends to publish her meticulous findings to the board after her next trip to a remote northern Scandinavian village where she believes major discoveries will be made. Her annoyingly lazy – but suspiciously handsome – colleague rudely shows up, uninvited – but between the two, they manage to navigate how to get along with and get information out of the odd villagers. Clearly, they are no strangers to faerie magic. Things take a turn when children and young people are increasingly being kidnapped by the local fae, and instead of keeping her usual distant scholarly eye on things, Emily finds herself getting involved on a more personal level – but in her mind, it’s all in the scholarly pursuit of knowledge. If you enjoy some mystery tinged with magic and lore, you will certainly enjoy this page turning and well-written novel. I was so happy to discover that a sequel is planned.
Maureen H enjoyed “The Island” by Adrian McKinty. A woman and two children must run, hide and outwit their pursuers to stay alive on a remote island off the coast of Australia. Full of tension and suspense, this book will find you staying up way too late to find out what happens next.