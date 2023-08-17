Jenny S. has been catching up on Maureen Johnson’s newest Stevie Bell murder mystery, “Nine Liars.” Teen sleuth and general human disaster Stevie gets to take a crack at an honest to goodness English country house murder. In 1995, nine friends from Cambridge University went to a country house and played a drunken game of hide-and-seek. Two were found in the woodshed the next day, murdered with an ax. Someone’s lying about what happened in the woodshed. “Seven suspects. Two murders. One killer still playing a deadly game.”
Julie H. enjoyed being immersed in a long historical mystery earlier this summer. “Homecoming” by Kate Morton is set up in an interesting way – with a mom and her children all possibly murdered in Australia two generations ago, and how a current (but pre-pandemic) woman finds her own story tied to them. Plus, it’s an exploration of how the people we’ve always known aren’t always what we thought or believed.
Mark C. is reading a rather troubling, but brilliantly written, expose on the growing environmental concern of microplastics: “A Poison Like No Other” by Matt Simon. From the bottom of the ocean to the heights of Mount Everest, the author somehow manages to tell the story of this pervasive poison with engaging storytelling and powerful visual imagery. A single-use plastic bag will never look the same.