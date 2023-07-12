Katie N. recommends “Symphony of Secrets” by Brendan Slocumb. Music scholar Bern is overjoyed to get invited to work on restoring an opera by his favorite composer. The opera was thought to be lost forever, and the original manuscript is covered with strange doodles and glyphs. Based on the doodles, Bern thinks perhaps the opera, and all operas by the composer, were actually written by someone else. But a powerful music foundation wants to bury the truth – and maybe Bern as well.
Katie N. also recommends “The Daydreams” by Laura Hankin – a messy drama about teen TV stars coming together as adults for a reunion special. Their live series finale was a train wreck, and the new reunion special is shaping up to be equally as chaotic. The author’s note stated that she read several memoirs from 2000’s pop stars, including Jessica Simpson’s “Open Book,” to help her story. Fans of soap opera level turmoil and messy interpersonal relationships should check it out.
Jenny is obsessed with the Netflix miniseries “Smiley” about two gay Catalonian men falling in love. For fans of “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Sliding Doors” and “Bridget Jones's Diary.” Jenny is also avoiding reading “Calvin and Hobbes” yet again by reading “Wallace the Brave” by Will Henry.
Kris B. just finished reading “The Good Life – Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” by Robert Waldinger, MD and Marc Schulz, PhD. This book caught their attention right away as it is based on the Harvard Study of Adult Development which has followed the lives of two generations of people for over 80 years. By doing this, researchers have discovered some key practices that allow people to find meaning and satisfaction with life – no matter what the circumstances of their life entailed.
The book has both scientific evidence and also stories from the participants themselves, which made it extremely engaging to read. Interpersonal relationships are really the key to enjoying your life, and the book gives the reader much to reflect on – and even some ideas of exercises to help you have satisfying relationships with family, friends and coworkers. This book gave Kris so much to think about and hope for the future. It’s really never too late to improve relationships.
Maureen H. just finished reading “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos – and definitely recommends it for fans of history. After emigrating to America from England, Sarah is married at 15, a successful business owner by 17 and widowed twice by 21. Captain Kidd is her third husband, and this is the story of how Sarah worked both publicly and behind the scenes to support his exploits while continuing to run her business, raise children and occupy a prominent position in New York society. Her life was marked by romance, revenge, tragedy and buried treasure – all of which make for fun and interesting reading.