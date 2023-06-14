Kris B. recommends “Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” by Clare Pooley. This fiction novel will delight fans of character focused novels and TV shows like “Ted Lasso.” This novel is set in London on a commuter train with ordinary people going through the mundane task of commuting to work. The characters on this train suddenly are forced to interact with one another even though they are used to following the standard train behavior of no interaction. This is an enjoyable read about what can happen when people open their hearts and minds to strangers.
Katie N. recommends “The Twyford Code” by Janice Hallett. This mystery follows the audio diary of Steve who was just released from prison. He starts by looking for his favorite teacher who mysteriously disappeared in 1983 but ends up stumbling on a hidden code in the teacher’s favorite children’s book that suggests a plot to hide gold from the Germans in World War II.
Jenny S. is reading “The Convenient Marriage” by Georgette Heyer, as read by Richard Armitage (aka Thorin from “The Hobbit”). Fill that Queen Charlotte hole in your heart as you wait for the new season of “Bridgerton” with one of the queens of historical romance. The Earl of Rule wants a wife – and his terrified fiancée’s little sister thinks it should be her instead. Lady Massey, his mistress, and Lord Lethbridge, his nemesis, think that Horatia will be the perfect instrument for their revenge.
Amy T. recommends “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. This book has humor, wit and heart. It is an empowering story that respects the intelligence of its readers and makes them laugh along the way. The main character is Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist who is determined to succeed in the male dominated field of science in the late 1950’s and early ‘60s. After losing her job as a chemist simply because she is a woman, Elizabeth lands a job on a cooking show. Her scientific approach to creating fabulous meals wins the hearts of many, but her story does not end there. There are also several colorful characters that are part of Elizabeth’s life, including a dog with a huge vocabulary, that make this a memorable book.
Julie H. recommends “A First Time for Everything.” Picture book author Dan Santat has written his first graphic novel, a memoir about a trip he took to Europe in middle school during the late 1980s. His writing is sweet and honest with some awkward memories that are excruciatingly specific. It’s a great example of how temporary your middle school years actually are, and how travel can change a person.
Tonja L. just finished volumes one and two of the graphic novel “The Nice House on the Lake,” written by James Tynion with art from Alvaro Martinez Bueno and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Imagine being invited to spend a week at a stunning northern Wisconsin lake home. Walter invites 10 of his closest friends – each with a particular ability and representing many different periods in Walter’s life – to spend an all-expense paid trip to paradise. Once they arrive, the group finds everything, including Walter, is not as it seems. The world outside this idyllic spot has been destroyed – and the vacationers are the only humans left alive. The group is tasked with how to exist in this new world, if existence is even possible, and figure out who Walter really is. The illustrations beautifully, and often horrifically, capture the contrast of the tranquil Wisconsin woods with the gruesome horror of what has happened to the rest of the world and what lies in wait for Walter’s dearest friends.