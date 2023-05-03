Amy T. recommends “Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara. This historical mystery is set in 1944. Twenty-year-old Aki Ito and her parents have been relocated to Chicago from Manzanar, the Japanese American internment camp in California. Aki’s older sister, Rose, was relocated to Chicago a few months earlier. When the Ito family arrives in Chicago, the police explain that Rose committed suicide the day before. Aki is certain her sister would never take her own life. As we follow Aki in her search for clues to her sister’s death, we learn much about the Japanese American experience during World War II.
Katie N. recommends “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins. Two best friends/frenemies travel to an Italian villa to finish writing their respective novels. The villa itself was the scene of a dark rock and roll murder in the ‘70s that seeps into the writers’ present day.
Jenny S. is reading aloud “The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom” by Christopher Healy. It follows four Prince Charmings, who would really rather be known by their actual names, when they team up to defeat a witch bent on devastating their kingdoms. For those who enjoyed “Puss in Boots” and want more time with frustrated, hilarious fairytale stars.
Dain F-D. enjoyed reading “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle – a historical fiction horror novel leaning heavily on historical fiction. Women of color staking homestead claims in the wilds of Montana in the late 1800’s is no easy thing, but add to that a mysterious trunk that holds a curse and this book just became something extra!
Dain is also well into the audio book “The Power” by Naomi Alderman, currently running as a TV series on Amazon Prime. A story of an alternate history where women develop strange electrical charges that allow them to take the upper hand in society. Politics, power, religion and community are all shifted and brought into question. Fascinating!
Mark C. is enjoying a deep-dive into “Matisse: the Red Studio.” The detailed and copious research centers around one very famous painting that has hung in the Museum of Modern Art’s galleries since 1949. Commissioned by a Russian art collector in 1911, Matisse made the radical decision to blanket most of the canvas in a vibrant rusty red. Ranked at number five worldwide, generations of scholars and artists have been fascinated by this painting.
Nat J. recommends “The Library of the Unwritten,” and its sequels, by A.J. Hackwith. This fantasy series stars the head of a library which exists in, but is not loyal to, Hell; accompanying her is a book that has come to life, a disgraced muse, a nervous demon, a conniving archivist, a terrifying angel and even Death himself. The entire series is filled with a love of literature, the importance of found family and just the right amount of blasphemy.