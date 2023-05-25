It was hard to miss the bursts of color in the air coming from the Country View Elementary School grounds on Friday, May 19 when over 200 students prepared to run around the school’s field for the 2023 Color Run.
Students arrived in white T-shirts designed for the event – most decorated with original art – and left covered in bright colors from head to toe.
The Country View Color Run is an event where student fundraising is combined with community donations to support activities and educational opportunities provided by the PTO (Country View Community Collaborative) – a registered 501(c)(3) organization, according to a news release.
Country View students and their families live throughout Fitchburg and Verona.
During the run, Pizza Ranch passed out pizza to attendees and families received orange “swag bags” with goodies to take home provided by event sponsors. Students from the Verona Area High School track team led the young racers through a warmup.
Students, families and community businesses raised over $10,000 for the event, surpassing the initial goal. Donations to the PTO are used to fund teacher grants for classroom materials and books, playground equipment and supplies, an annual school dance, family movie nights, staff appreciation efforts, student T-shirts and more, according to the release.
“I am so grateful to have the PTO organize this amazing event,” Country View Principal Jessica Beem said in the release. “I cannot thank the community and parents enough for their support and generosity that allows our students to take part in this joyous event!”
The event concluded with dancing and the throwing of color packets in the air as a group. A full list of community sponsors and more information can be found online.